Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.

Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.

He played for Tottenham from 1961-70, netting 266 goals in 379 appearances -- a record that still stands.

Greaves was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals.

