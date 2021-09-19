Home / Sports / Football / Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Jimmy Greaves at the Royal Mail Football Heroes Stamp Collection Launch - Wembley Stadium - May 8, 2013 Former footballer Jimmy Greaves during the launch Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.

Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.

He played for Tottenham from 1961-70, netting 266 goals in 379 appearances -- a record that still stands.

Greaves was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals.

 

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

