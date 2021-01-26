Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora dies of rare disease
Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora, who made a name for himself while playing for big three clubs of Kolkata Maidan, died on Tuesday.
He was 44 and is survived by 12-year old son Adi and wife Soumi.
According to his elder brother Hemanta, who also played as a goalkeeper for India and Mohun Bagan, Prasanta was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in December after he developed an unremitting fever.
HLH is a severe systemic inflammatory syndrome that can cause a strong activation of the immune system, such as infection or cancer.
"His platelet count reduced drastically and doctors took a long time to diagnose the disease. He was later treated at the Tata Medical (a cancer care centre in the New Town). We were giving him blood regularly but he could not survive and died at 1.40 pm today," the elder brother told PTI.
He was among some of the famous pairs of brothers who played for India with the list including the legendary Pradip Kumar and Prasun Banerjee, Climax and Covan Lawrence, and Mohammed and Shafi Rafi among others.
Having made debut in the group IX Olympic qualifier home match against Thailand in 1999, Prasanta went on to represent India at the SAFF Cup, SAF Games later and made five appearances.
Prasanta was also adjudged Best Goalkeeper in Bengal's successive Santosh Trophy triumphs in 1997-98 and 99.
At club-level, Prasanta started his career at the Tollygunge Agragami before moving to Calcutta Port Trust, Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora dies of rare disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guardiola confident Aguero will have part to play in title run-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCEB ropes in veteran Subrata Paul for the remainder of ISL season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Feel sorry': Reactions to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale scores as Tottenham recovers to oust Wycombe in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFC cancels, postpones tournaments; India's schedule also affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soccer players killed in Brazil plane crash had COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs
- LaLiga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup
- Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa climb into top 10 of EPL after beating Newcastle 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazard shines for Madrid without Zidane; En-Nesyri hat trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox