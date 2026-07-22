Fresh Lionel Messi locker-room clip sparks wild World Cup final theory: ‘Was something already off?’

Hours after Argentina's 0-1 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a video from the Albiceleste dressing room went viral on social media, fuelling wild speculation. Captain Lionel Messi was seen delivering one final message to his teammates before they walked out onto the pitch, but his words, and the players' subdued reactions, quickly became the subject of intense online debate.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina is seen with team mates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Getty Images via AFP)

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In the clip, first shared by Argentina's TyC Sports, Messi is seen stepping out of the dressing room wearing the team's official jacket over his kit. In his trademark calm tone, he tells his teammates in Spanish: "All right, guys. Calm down. The most important thing is that we stay composed."

Up to that point, it sounded like the kind of composed pre-match message expected from a captain ahead of the biggest game in football. But it was his next line that caught the internet's attention.

ALSO READ: How Luis de la Fuente transformed Spain into football's most complete team and masterminded a glorious World Cup triumph

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{{^usCountry}} "Forget everything. Only play the game. Just think about running, guys," Messi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Forget everything. Only play the game. Just think about running, guys," Messi added. {{/usCountry}}

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Those words immediately triggered speculation online, with many fans wondering if something had already felt off inside the Argentina dressing room before kick-off. While there is no evidence to suggest any internal issue, social media users interpreted the unusually measured message as a possible sign that the mood in the camp was different from what many had expected before the final.

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Much for Messi's plea to "stay calm", Argentina showed anything but composure. They never arrived at MetLife Stadium to outplay Spain. Instead, they leaned on disruption, physicality and anti-football, abandoning the identity that had carried them to the final.

Left frustrated by Spain's free-flowing football, Argentina spent most of the final chasing shadows, they descended into increasingly physical tactics, culminating in Enzo Fernández's dismissal and an ugly post-match altercation.

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Spain, however, never lost sight of their football. Facing a Messi-inspired Argentina chasing back-to-back world titles, Luis de la Fuente's side produced a tactical masterclass, suffocating the defending champions for 120 minutes before Ferran Torres struck the decisive extra-time winner.

This was Spain's second World Cup title, adding to their 2010 glory. Incidentally, in both years, they had arrived at the tournament as reigning European champions.