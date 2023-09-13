From Iniesta to Di Maria: Veterans who are playing for new clubs after Saudi-dominated transfer window

Football fans witnessed some unimaginable transfers this summer. The most shocking of them all was, undoubtedly, Lionel Messi’s signing for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. Another big name who left the French capital this summer was Neymar. The Brazilian superstar was signed by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Other Saudi clubs were also able to create a buzz in the transfer market. The former El Clasico rivals are donning new jerseys this season.(AFP-Reuters)

Apart from Neymar and Messi, other high-profile players, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino have shifted their base to Saudi Arabia this summer. Amid these much-talked-about transfers, fans might have missed out on some world-class players who decided to choose a new destination this summer. Let’s take a look at five such names who are donning new jerseys this season.

ALSO READ: 'It was surely without intention': Pogba receives support from France coach Deschamps, Coman following doping suspension

1) Andres Iniesta- Vissel Kobe to Emirates Club

Legendary Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta parted ways with Japanese side Vissel Kobe to join UAE side Emirates Club. Iniesta came to Japan in 2018 after wrapping up his 16-year-long spell at Barcelona. During his five seasons at Vissel Kobe, Iniesta featured in 134 games across all competitions and scored 26 goals, providing 25 assists. The 39-year-old, however, could not win any trophy at Vissel Kobe. He secured a place in the J-League Best XI two times in 2019 and 2021.

2) Angel Di Maria- Juventus to Benfica

Only one year after signing with Juventus, Angel Di Maria decided to re-join his former club Benfica this summer on a free transfer. Di Maria rose to fame during his previous spell with the Portuguese club. He will sport the same kit again after playing for some top European clubs like Real Madrid and PSG over the last decade. Di Maria represented Juventus in 40 matches last season and scored eight times.

3) Yannick Carrasco- Atletico Madrid to Al Shabab

Since coming to Spain in 2015, Yannick Carrasco has had a topsy-turvy outing at Atletico Madrid. He was loaned out to the Chinese Super League only three seasons after joining the La Liga side and played there till 2020. Having donned the Atletico Madrid jersey in 266 games, Carrasco signed with Saudi club Al Shabab this summer. The 30-year-old Belgian winger is one of the few players to feature in both the Chinese league and the Saudi league.

4) Isco to Real Betis as free agent

Isco stayed out of football for over six months since leaving Sevilla in December last year. But the ex-Real Madrid midfielder has found a new home this summer as Sevilla’s derby rivals Real Betis secured his signing as a free agent. After winning as many as five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the Spaniard left Santiago Bernabeu in August last year. He played 18 matches for Sevilla and scored a single goal.

5) Nemanja Matic AS Roma to Rennes

Nemanja Matic joined AS Roma in the summer of 2022 after ending a long spell in the Premier League. The Serbian midfielder, however, failed to showcase his A-game for the Italian side, representing them in 50 matches across all competitions. After becoming the runners-up of the 2022 Europa League with Roma, Matic joined Ligue 1 team Rennes this summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON