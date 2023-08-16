From Robert Taylor to Jordi Alba: 5 Inter Miami players who have excelled as Lionel Messi’s sidekicks

Lionel Messi has so far played nine matches in Inter Miami jersey. While it may seem a bit too early to talk about the effectiveness of Messi’s signing, the Argentine has already guided Inter Miami to their first-ever Leagues Cup final. Inter Miami have been unbeaten in their last six games. Miami's brilliant run started with Messi’s debut game against Cruz Azul last month. Messi has so far scored nine goals for Inter Miami. Josef Martinez #17 of Inter Miami CF celebrates his goal with Lionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 in the first half(Getty Images)

There is hardly any doubt about Messi’s contribution to Inter Miami’s recent success but there are other key players who have done an impressive job to revive the Major League Soccer (MLS) side’s fortunes. Here we take a look at five Inter Miami players (apart from Messi) who have put up a brilliant show in the last couple of weeks.

Robert Taylor

Is Robert Taylor the biggest beneficiary of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signing? Well, the stats say so. The Finnish winger joined Inter Miami in February last year. Taylor has so far scored nine goals in 66 appearances for Inter Miami. Four of his nine goals came since Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut. Taylor has registered three goals and as many assists in his last five games, making him clearly one of Messi’s most prolific sidekicks at Inter Miami.

Josef Martinez

Having spent six remarkable seasons at Atlanta United, Josef Martinez signed for Inter Miami earlier this year in January. The 30-year-old was awarded the MLS Golden Boot in 2018. Martinez was signed by Inter Miami to bolster the team’s attacking department and it is fair to say that the Venezuelan striker has so far succeeded in achieving that goal. Martinez has till now netted nine goals in 30 Inter Miami appearances. In his last four matches, Martinez has bagged three goals and two assists. Inter Miami fans will heavily rely on Martinez’s goal-scoring prowess in the Leagues Cup final.

Jordi Alba

Legendary Spanish defender Jordi Alba joined Inter Miami as a free agent earlier this summer. Alba’s reunion with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has already started paying dividends. Alba has claimed two assists and one goal having donned the Inter Miami jersey on four occasions. The numbers are certainly encouraging and Alba’s iconic combination with Messi can guide Inter Miami to innumerable triumphs in future.

Sergio Busquets

Just like Jordi Alba, another Spaniard Sergio Busquets reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. Busquets has played six matches in Inter Miami jersey. While numbers may not showcase the significance of Busquets’ performance, the former Barcelona midfielder’s key interceptions, vital tackles and spectacular ball-snatching ability indeed justify his signing.

DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin is Lionel Messi’s solitary teammate at Inter Miami who has Premier League experience under his belt. Yedlin made 109 appearances in the Premier League between 2014 and 2021. Since Messi’s arrival to Inter Miami, the American international has made two assists. His most recent assist came in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup semi-final match against Philadelphia Union.

