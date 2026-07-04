Full FIFA World Cup Round of 16 schedule: Portugal vs Spain the biggest highlight

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 is finally over, and it's now time for the next stage of the tournament. Only 16 teams remain in the competition, and it's going to be all or nothing when Canada and Morocco get proceedings underway on Saturday, July 4. The final set of Round of 32 matches concluded on Saturday morning, with Argentina prevailing over Cape Verde and Colombia coming out on top against Ghana.

Check out the full FIFA World Cup Round of 16 schedule. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia and Switzerland are the last 16 teams left in the competition, and only eight will advance to the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Argentina end Cape Verde’s dream World Cup run, but not before being pushed to the limit

There are plenty of mouth-watering matches in prospect, but nothing gets bigger than the clash between Portugal and Spain on Tuesday, July 7 (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo is already under the pump, and he will aim to prove his naysayers wrong against Spain. However, considering the recent performances, Spain will start as the overwhelming favourites against Portugal.

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina will face off against Mohamed Salah's Egypt on the same day. France is slated to face Paraguay, while Brazil will have to brave Erling Haaland's Norway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina will face off against Mohamed Salah's Egypt on the same day. France is slated to face Paraguay, while Brazil will have to brave Erling Haaland's Norway. {{/usCountry}}

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England face Mexico in arguably another marquee fixture of the round. England overcame DR Congo to book their place, while Mexico advanced with a comfortable win against Ecuador. The match between England and Mexico will be played at the Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) on Monday.

The Round of 16 also promises a key battle among Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Haaland, and Harry Kane to determine who wins the Golden Boot. As of now, the Argentine superstar is leading the race with seven goals to his name in four matches. However, Mbappe is closely following him with six goals and two assists to his name.

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Haaland and Kane have scored five goals each for Norway and England, respectively.

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures (According to IST)

Canada vs Morocco (Saturday, July 4 - 10:30 PM)

Paraguay vs France (Sunday, July 5 - 2:30 AM)

Brazil vs Norway (Monday, July 6 -1:30 AM)

Mexico vs England (Monday, July 6 - 5:30 AM)

Portugal vs Spain (Tuesday, July 7, 12:30 AM)

USA vs Belgium (Tuesday, July 7, 5:30 AM)

Argentina vs Egypt (Tuesday, July 7, 9:30 PM)

Colombia vs Switzerland (Wednesday, July 8, 1:30 AM)