Furious Neymar breaks silence on claims he wanted to get Al Hilal manager sacked: 'This is a lot of disrespect'

Reports of Neymar having problems with Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus started doing the rounds last week. It was even claimed that the Brazilian superstar had called for Jesus’ resignation. In a now-viral Instagram post it was claimed that Neymar has been “fighting” with the trainer and asked the team management to sack the coach “immediately.”

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus and Al Hilal's Neymar during training (REUTERS)

Neymar has now reacted to the post by commenting, “Lies... Y'all got to stop believing these things, pages like this... with millions of followers you can't keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect.”

Jorge Jesus was appointed as Al Hilal coach earlier this summer. The Portuguese had guided Al Hilal to Saudi Super Cup triumph during the 2018-19 season. During the 2022-23 season, Jesus claimed the Turkish Cup, helping Fenerbahce to win their first trophy in nine years. Fenerbahce, under Jesus’ coaching, finished the Turkish Super League at the second spot. Jesus replaced Ramon Diaz to become the new Al Hilal coach.

Meanwhile, Neymar has not yet been able to put up a commendable show in Al Hilal jersey. Neymar joined Al Hilal during the summer transfer window, along with former Premier League players like Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Having represented the Saudi Pro League side three times, Neymar has not been able to find the back of the net yet. Overall, the 31-year-old has managed to feature in full 90 minutes twice since completing his move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Having missed out on the initial part of the campaign due to injury, Neymar seems to have finally regained his fitness. He completed 90 minutes in his last two Al Hilal appearances. Moreover, the Brazilian superstar has succeeded in recording two assists till now in Al Hilal shirt.

Al Hilal have not conceded a defeat yet in the Saudi Pro League and Jorge Jesus’ men are placed in second position in the standings. Al Hilal are currently one point behind table-toppers Al Ittihad. In their next fixture, Al Hilal will be up against Al Jabalain in the King Cup of Champions on Monday.

After capping off an illustrious stint in European football, Neymar joined Al Hilal on a €90 million transfer move. In his Al Hilal debut, Neymar provided an assist as his side clinched a resounding 6-1 win against Al Riyadh.

In his next outing, Neymar could not do anything impressive as Al Hilal played out a 1-1 draw against Navbahor. According to Forbes, Al-Hilal's owners were reportedly left disappointed by Neymar and his new teammates, following the Asians Champions League fixture against Navbahor.

