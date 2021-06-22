Germany's Hummels, Gundogan back in training, Mueller jogs alone

Germany's Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan returned to training on Tuesday, a day before their final Euro 2020 Group F match against Hungary, while team mate Thomas Mueller's participation remained doubtful after he only did some light running alone.

They had all suffered injuries in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal last week.

While defender Hummels and midfielder Gundogan trained with the team, attacking midfielder Mueller cycled to training with his knee lightly bandaged and jogged for some time with team mate Lukas Klostermann, who is recovering from an injury of his own.

The three-time European champions have three points, the same as Portugal and one behind Group F leaders France.

They will advance with a victory over Hungary but could also qualify with a draw if France do not lose their game against the Portuguese. The Hungarians, in last place with one point, need to win to have any chance of progressing.