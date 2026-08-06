Gianni Infantino and FIFA release apology letter after private investment backlash

Gianni Infantino is staying put as FIFA president despite a chorus of international criticism.

Gianni Infantino and FIFA released an apology letter. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FIFA sent a letter to its 211 member federations on Wednesday following a crisis meeting in Rabat, Morocco. The summit was called after Infantino's controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors collapsed under severe pressure.

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The official correspondence, signed by Infantino and FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom, delivered a rare public apology.

“We acknowledge that there were errors in the proposal to create the project," the letter stated regarding the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme. "It was never our aim to exclude the FIFA Council and the member federations from this process. We should have acted differently. We also acknowledge that there were errors following the leak of the proposal to the media."

The governing body confirmed the privatisation proposal is officially dead. They requested forgiveness for the disruption. "Please accept our sincere apology for these errors. We are committed to ensuring they are not repeated," the letter stated, adding that a full report will be presented at the next FIFA Council meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} But the statement quickly pivoted to strict self-preservation, and crucially, defended Infantino from suggestions of internal mutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the statement quickly pivoted to strict self-preservation, and crucially, defended Infantino from suggestions of internal mutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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"To clarify any confusion, the secretary general and the members of the FIFA board present at the meeting affirm their full support for the FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is the only person elected by the 211 member federations of FIFA," the letter read.

"In turn, the FIFA president affirms his full support for the secretary general and FIFA's administration for their fundamental and exceptional work in implementing his vision."

FIFA also maintained that despite the immense uproar, internal regulations were never breached. "We learn from everything, and this experience will help us continue to improve our operations," the letter noted. "Nevertheless, it should be noted that despite the occurrence of some errors, FIFA's regulatory framework was fully respected."

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Also Read: Gianni Infantino apologises for World Cup investment fiasco, survives as FIFA president

The administration also warned against further dissent: "Now that the proposal has been withdrawn, FIFA will not tolerate any attacks on its integrity, its good governance and its procedures, and it will take all necessary measures to protect and preserve its name and reputation."

External pressure remains fierce, and there have been widespread calls for a change in leadership. Jordan FA president Prince Ali bin Hussein has publicly accused Infantino of blackmail, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who appeared alongside Infantino during the 2026 World Cup, said, “Certainly I don't have confidence in Mr Infantino.”

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Real Madrid and Portugal legend Luis Figo, currently a UEFA adviser, delivered a scathing assessment on Wednesday. "I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go," Figo said.