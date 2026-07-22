Gianni Infantino told to quit FIFA as Tebas and Blatter launch fresh attack after a controversy-filled World Cup 2026

Gianni Infantino is facing renewed demands to step down as FIFA president, with La Liga chief Javier Tebas and former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter launching stinging attacks on his leadership following a controversy-filled 2026 World Cup.

Gianni Infantino faced backlash over the conduct of FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

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The calls come days after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final, bringing the first 48-team edition of the tournament to an end. While FIFA has celebrated the competition’s attendance and commercial success, Infantino has faced mounting criticism over political interference, disciplinary decisions and proposals for further World Cup expansion.

Tebas issued the most direct demand for Infantino’s departure during an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. Asked whether the FIFA president should resign, he said: “In my opinion, yes, I think his time is up.”

However, the La Liga president admitted that he did not expect Infantino to be removed because of his continued support among FIFA’s national associations.

“He shouldn’t stay, but the current state of affairs means he won’t leave,” Tebas said, arguing that no credible opponent was prepared to challenge Infantino in an election they expected to lose.

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{{^usCountry}} Infantino announced in April that he intends to seek another term as FIFA president. The election for the 2027-31 cycle is scheduled to be held in Morocco on March 18, 2027. Balogun controversy fuels Infantino backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infantino announced in April that he intends to seek another term as FIFA president. The election for the 2027-31 cycle is scheduled to be held in Morocco on March 18, 2027. Balogun controversy fuels Infantino backlash {{/usCountry}}

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Tebas also reopened the controversy surrounding United States striker Folarin Balogun, whose automatic one-match suspension was postponed after he was sent off during the World Cup.

The decision followed an intervention from US President Donald Trump, who contacted Infantino and asked FIFA to review the red card. FIFA’s disciplinary committee subsequently suspended the implementation of Balogun’s ban for one year, allowing him to play in the United States’ last-16 match against Belgium.

Belgium won the game 4-1, but Tebas claimed the result had allowed FIFA to escape a potentially far more damaging governance scandal.

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He described the suspension of Balogun’s ban as an “extremely serious matter” and claimed the controversy could have cost Infantino his position had the United States progressed.

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Tebas added that the episode represented only the “tip of the iceberg”.

UEFA had already condemned FIFA’s handling of the case, saying the decision had “crossed a red line” by creating an exception to an automatic suspension during the tournament.

European football’s governing body warned that the integrity of the game was at stake when its rules were not applied consistently, describing FIFA’s decision as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable”.

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FIFA maintained that its disciplinary committee had acted independently and reached its decision using the relevant regulations and the specific circumstances of the case.

Sepp Blatter has now added his voice to the backlash. The former FIFA president claimed the World Cup had “lost its credibility” before the final whistle and said politics had been allowed to overshadow football.

“Politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game,” Blatter wrote on X, before urging supporters, players and national associations to “reclaim football” and return it to its roots “under new leadership”.

Tebas also attacked proposals to increase the 2030 World Cup from 48 to 64 teams, arguing that FIFA’s constant expansion threatened domestic leagues and the thousands of jobs they sustain.

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“They’re destroying the football industry,” Tebas said, accusing FIFA of placing a tournament lasting just over a month above the club competitions that support the sport throughout the year.