Golden Boot battles, goalkeeper heroics, Cape Verde's dream: What Round 2 revealed about World Cup 2026

Twenty-four more matches into the tournament and the FIFA World Cup 2026 is beginning to develop a clear identity. More records have fallen. More upsets have arrived. More chaos has unfolded. If the opening round tore up the script, the second round proved the script was never coming back. Visitors to a mall pass by retail promotion related to the FIFA World Cup in Beijing, China, Wednesday, June 24 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

With the second set of group-stage fixtures now complete, several teams have already booked their places in the Round of 32, a few have seen their hopes take a painful hit, and others continue to survive on a wing and a prayer. Along the way, goalkeepers, record-breakers and debutants have produced moments that are already finding a place in World Cup folklore.

A goalfest or a World Cup for the goalkeepers? After 44 matches, the World Cup has already produced 128 goals, averaging almost three goals per game (2.9). Unlike the opening round, draws were less frequent this time, with only four matches ending level, three of them goalless. There have also been nine own goals so far.

The tournament is on course to comfortably surpass the 172-goal record set in Qatar in 2022. While the comparison is not entirely fair given that the 2026 edition features 104 matches compared to 64 in Qatar, the projected total after 64 games would still be around 194 goals.

More than half the goals scored so far have come from players representing clubs in Europe's top three leagues — England, Spain and Germany — with the Premier League leading the way. At club level, players from Liverpool FC, Real Madrid and Inter Miami CF have contributed the most goals.

Yet, despite the scoring explosion, the tournament's most unexpected subplot has belonged to the goalkeepers.

The opening round gave us Vozinha of Cape Verde. The second round delivered two more remarkable stories.