Harry Kane to sensationally snub Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur captain ‘leaning towards staying’: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 10, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane could reject a massive move to Bayern Munich and is reportedly ‘leaning towards staying’ in England.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have finally accepted a bid from Bayern Munich for captain Harry Kane. The Bundesliga side have been eyeing the star striker for quite some time, and according to The Athletic, the Premier League side have accepted an offer worth more than 100 million Euros, with add-ons. Since making his Tottenham debut, he has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances. In the Premier League, he has hammered 213 in 320 games, and is 48 goals away from overtaking Alan Shearer's tally as the highest scorer in the competition's history.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action.(REUTERS)
Tottenham have already rejected Bayern thrice, but both parties reportedly reached an agreement on Thursday, Now it all depends on Kane, who is known to want to join Bayern. But it is also being reported by Sky Sports that he is 'leaning towards staying in north London'.

Kane has a huge decision to make, having spent his whole career at Tottenham, aside from a few loan deals and has only one year on his contract. The club also doesn't want him to leave for free. Bayern will break their transfer record if they succeed in buying Kane. French defender Lucas Hernandez is currently their record transfer signing, having joined from Atletico Madrid for 80 million Euros in 2019.

Kane is Spurs all-time highest scorer and also wants to clear doubts about his future ahead of his side's Premier League opener vs Brentford. Last season, Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League but Spurs finished in eighth position. Lack of Champions League football could also motivate him to agree to a transfer to Germany, and he could also want to end his trophy drought.

Bayern have already sold Sadio Mane to Al Nassr, and have sold Hernandez to PSG, which has given them funds to purchase Kane. No permanent England captain has played for a club outside England since David Beckham at Real Madrid in 2006, so the move could be iconic. Kane has also been linked to Manchester United, but the club decided to go for Rasmus Hojlund.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

