‘He will…’: Manchester United manager’s update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s FA charge

With Cristiano Ronaldo facing an improper conduct charge from the FA, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a massive update on the situation and revealed that the Portugal star 'will not accept it'. Ronaldo received the charge due to an incident last season during United's 0-1 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9. The former Real Madrid man was making his way towards the tunnel, when he smashed a young Everton fan's mobile phone to the ground.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Dutch coach said that he has already spoken to Ronaldo about it and he will challenge the FA charge. "We talked about that and he will not accept it".

In September, the FA in their statement said, "Regulation and Discipline update: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022."

"It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent", the statement further added.

After the incident last season, Ronaldo also issued an apology on Instagram where he said that 'it's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments'.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship".

Ronaldo found some form on Sunday, scoring in United's 2-1 win vs Everton in the Premier League. United are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 15 points in eight matches. For their upcoming fixture, United face Omonoia in the Europa League on Friday.

