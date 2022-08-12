How Barcelona star's incredible selfless gesture can help club register 4-5 new signings

FC Barcelona made a number of high profile signings ahead of the start of the season amid significant financial struggles. However, come the start of the season, the club is yet to register their signings, which has left Barcelona in a spot of bother. The side opens its campaign in the LaLiga on August 14 when it hosts Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou; however, there is a possibility that Barcelona can register “4-5 players” before the clash, thanks to an incredible gesture from one of the club's veteran players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to journalist David Bernabeu Reverter on Gerard Romero's Twitch, Barcelona might have room for some new player registrations as Pique is ready to reduce his wages significantly. The star defender is currently in talks for a new contract with Barcelona, and his reduced wages will enable the club to register 4-5 players.

Incidentally, Pique had taken pay-cut ahead of the previous edition of the domestic league as well.

The Barca defender's generous gesture will not help the club register all seven players, however.

Earlier, the Barcelona president had given some good news to the club's fans as Joan Laporta said the club would meet the Spanish league’s fair play requirements to register all new signings in time for the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will be able to register all players,” he said, dismissing concerns that some players would have to be left off the squad until the club could bring in more revenue.

Barcelona recently sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly 670 million euros ($682.1 million), and sold a 25% stake of its production hub for 100 million euros ($101.8 million). On Sunday, it played its first game at the Camp Nou since it was renamed following a sponsorship and naming rights deal with Spotify.

“There is no time to wait in soccer, there is no transition season,” Laporta told Spanish media. “We did what we have to do to make Barcelona a reference again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON