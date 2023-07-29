Huge Mason Greenwood update for Manchester United after ‘secret talks’ with sponsor

Ahead of Manchester United’s second season under Erik ten Hag beginning on August 16 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, there has been an update on what Mason Greenwood’s future could potentially be. The 21-year-old striker hasn’t appeared for the club since the public release of evidence showing his domestic abuse against partner Harriet Robson, but the question marks surrounding what steps United take could be answered very soon.

Manchester United have received an update on Mason Greenwood's future.(REUTERS)

Greenwood is currently under internal investigation at the club, suspended from training and matches while the investigation takes place. The Englishman hasn’t made an appearance for United since January 2022, but recent images and reports have shown Greenwood in individual training. Greenwood was also pictured with his former academy teammate Anthony Elanga, who has just left United for Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer.

The Sun reports that there have been discussions and ‘secret talks’ between United and their kit providers Adidas, with conversations also held between United coaches and Greenwood, including manager Ten Hag.

Greenwood was a Nike athlete, but was dropped by the sportswear giant following the reveal of the images, videos, and audio tapes which saw Greenwood accused of domestic abuse and coercion. He was also dropped by EA Sports, who didn’t include him in their FIFA games, and the Premier League in their official Fantasy PL game.

Nevertheless, Greenwood remains in the United squad, with his number 11 jersey not having been reallocated to any other player. The Sun reports that Adidas view Greenwood’s return to the club’s setup would “not be an insurmountable obstacle”.

Greenwood has also been linked with a move to Atalanta in Italy, with their striker Rasmus Hojlund reported to be close to joining United himself. While Greenwood was considered to be a supremely talented player and the future of United’s frontline, it is quite possible that the club wouldn’t want to contend with the negative press retaining his services would create.

United would build an abundance of attacking talent if they succeed in signing Hojlund, with the Dane joining Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, and the returning Amad Diallo amongst others. United have also bolstered their ranks in attacking midfield with the signing of Mason Mount, and at goalkeeper with Andre Onana.

United lost 2-0 in a recent friendly against Real Madrid in Houston, but still have three preseason matches before their season opener against Wolves. They will prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas in their next match.

