IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Hulk signs two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro
football

Hulk signs two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro

The 34-year-old recently left Shanghai SIPG after five years with the Chinese club.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:01 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Hulk,(REUTERS)

Former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk signed a two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro on Friday, the Brazilian club said.

The 34-year-old recently left Shanghai SIPG after five years with the Chinese club.

He also enjoyed a stint in Japan and was a regular for the Brazilian national team at the start of the 2010s, helping them to the Confederations Cup in 2013.

He joins an Atletico side that is pushing for a Brazilian league title under Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The Belo Horizonte club are currently in fourth place in the Serie A, five points behind leaders Internacional with six games remaining.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zenit st petersburg
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP