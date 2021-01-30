Hulk signs two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro
Former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk signed a two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro on Friday, the Brazilian club said.
The 34-year-old recently left Shanghai SIPG after five years with the Chinese club.
He also enjoyed a stint in Japan and was a regular for the Brazilian national team at the start of the 2010s, helping them to the Confederations Cup in 2013.
He joins an Atletico side that is pushing for a Brazilian league title under Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli.
The Belo Horizonte club are currently in fourth place in the Serie A, five points behind leaders Internacional with six games remaining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hulk signs two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds' Llorente could be out for a month, says Bielsa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea disgusted by online racist abuse aimed at James
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Torino draw with 9-man Fiorentina 1-1 in Serie A
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spurs boss Mourinho calls on Bale to step up in Kane's absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic and Lukaku get away without bans after spat
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window
- Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel targets titles but says nobody expects him to last long at Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool get back on track with win at Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox