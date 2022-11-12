'I can't guarantee that': Brazil star Neymar drops massive FIFA World Cup bombshell ahead of Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup opens on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first game of the tournament. Among many favourites of the tournament are Brazil, who enter the World Cup with a star-studded lineup led by Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain forward will be taking part in his third World Cup; his first was the home edition in 2014 where Brazil faced a disastrous 1-7 defeat to Germany in the semis (Neymar missed the game with an injury), in 2018, Belgium ended Brazil's campaign in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

Brazil are among the favourites to lift the World Cup title this year; however, ahead of the start of the tournament, Neymar has dropped a bombshell over his future with the international team.

The Brazilian forward has insisted that the Qatar World Cup could be his last.

"I'll play like it's the last," Neymar told Globo.

“I talk to my father, we always talk, to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow,” Neymar further said.

Further talking about the same, the 30-year-old star stated that he hasn't decided on his future yet, but hinted that it might be difficult adjusting under a new coach.

“I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me,” said Neymar.

Tite will leave his role as Brazil coach after the World Cup in Qatar.

"I've already built a long history in the national team and, for sure, I want to finish it well," Neymar added.

Neymar is only two goals away from equalling Brazil's all-time top goalscorer Pele, and would be aiming to reach the record in the World Cup.

"It's more than I imagined, than I dreamt," he said. “I never thought about numbers, I never wanted to overtake anyone, break a record. I always just wanted to play football.”

