I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson

Curtis Jones dedicated his goal to absent Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, whose father died in a drowning accident in Brazil earlier this week.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - February 28, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the togetherness of the team had never been in doubt as the Reds halted a run of four defeats in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Klopp hailed the victory as "very important" for Liverpool's hopes of staying in contact with the clubs at the top of the table.

The defending champions remain in sixth place, 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and two points behind West Ham for a UEFA Champions League spot.

