'I prefer that you go to...': Lionel Messi picks Kylian Mbappe's future club and it could anger PSG fans

Kylian Mbappe is currently on the receiving end of criticism from PSG fans, after not triggering a 12-month extension on his contract. The Frenchman recently revealed that he would stay in Paris next season, and would depart after his contract ends. His contract runs till 2024, with an option for another year which needs to be signed by July 31. Lionel Messi picked Kylian Mbappe's future destination.(AP)

Mbappe is being heavily linked to Real Madrid and PSG don't want him to leave as a free agent. Real Madrid offered him 180 million euros in 2021, but PSG signed him to a new deal.

Lionel Messi also recently departed PSG as a free agent, and had an unceremonious exit, where fans jeered him in his final Ligue 1 game. Since then, he has signed for MLS side Inter Miami. According to Spanish media, Messi urged Mbappe to leave PSG, and asked him to join Barcelona or Real Madrid. "I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project", Messi reportedly said.

Mbappe is seen as Karim Benzema's natural successor in the Madrid setup. left the La Liga outfit after the 2022-23 season for Saudi Arabia. The La Liga club have already come to a temporary solution, announcing the arrival of Spain striker Joselu on loan, from relegated Espanyol. Joselu was La Liga's third top goal-scorer in the 2022-23 season with 16 goals, which also earned him a call-up to the Spain squad and he played a role in the Nations League title victory. He scored a last-minute winner in the semi-final against Italy. He has also represented Real Madrid B in the past and appeared once for the senior team in the past.

When asked about his PSG future, Mbappe said, "I’ve already answered the question. I said my objective was to continue with the club. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is my only option, for the moment."

"The letter was sent before (the France squad met up). I didn’t think a letter could kill someone or that I offended anyone. All I did was send a letter. You can’t control people’s reactions, but it doesn’t bother me much," he further added.

