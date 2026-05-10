‘I regret bringing Messi to Kolkata. What if something happened to him?’ Satadru Dutta opens up on Salt Lake fiasco

When Lionel Messi landed in India on December 13 last year, many expected it to become a landmark moment in Indian sporting history, with arguably the greatest footballer ever arriving for a much-hyped four-city tour. The tour began in Kolkata, a city known for its deep passion for football, and organisers believed it would be the perfect stage to set the tone for the rest of the tour. However, things quickly spiralled out of control for sports organiser Satadru Dutta, the man behind bringing Messi to India. What was meant to be a celebration soon turned into one of the most controversial sporting events in recent memory, surrounded by allegations of mismanagement, political interference and serious security lapses, with Messi eventually leaving the event abruptly after the ground was crowded by VIPs and political figures. Months after the fiasco, Dutta has finally broken his silence in an explosive exclusive interview, where he blamed sections of the administration, the police and the political establishment for the chaos, while also opening up about his 38 days in custody and why he believes he was made a scapegoat.

Question: We had spoken a couple of weeks before the Messi event, and you passionately explained the effort that went into convincing Lionel Messi to come to India. At what point did you realise things were beginning to spiral towards a crisis, and what were the first warning signs that something was going wrong?

Satadru Dutta opens up on the Kolkata fiasco during Lionel Messi event last year.(Hindustan Times)

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Satadru Dutta: First, let me brief you on a few points which fans should know. This event was a Z and Z-plus category event, and the Home Ministry provided the instructions for that security cover to the Bengal government. Interestingly, even after that, the Chief Minister herself was the chief guest, and she also had Z-plus security. As an event organiser, I completed every approval related to protection, licensing and permissions. We had at least 15 to 20 meetings with police officials. So from my side, all SOPs and protocols were followed. But I was never a law enforcer. I was only the organiser. If you see, this Z and Z-plus security can only be enforced by the administration and police department. So when I entered the ground with Messi, I immediately noticed many people inside who were not supposed to be there. As per the show flow discussed with the police, only a few people were allowed close to Messi: the young footballers for the handshake, the flag bearers, the kids doing small football activities, and then Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly, myself, and two PR representatives. But when I entered, I saw at least 100 to 120 unsolicited people who were not part of the show flow and didn’t even have access cards. They started surrounding Messi and taking photos. The first thing I told the CP of Bidhannagar was, ‘Sir, how are these people here? They were not given access.’ Then the sports minister entered the ground despite not being part of the show flow. The first thing he did was touch Messi’s shoulder and waist while taking photos, which was very inappropriate. Messi’s manager immediately came to me and said, ‘This guy was not part of the show flow. Why is he here? Why are so many people here?’ I again requested the CP to remove those people.

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{{^usCountry}} The police and administration are responsible for that. If there was a flaw in my management, how did Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi run smoothly with the same team? In those cities, the governments and police followed the accreditation system, and the show flowed properly. Even in Delhi, despite the presence of high-profile people, nobody outside the approved list was allowed on the ground. Four days before the event, I personally went to the DG’s office with the Bidhannagar CP and ADG law and order and clearly explained how sensitive the event was. They assured me everything would be handled properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police and administration are responsible for that. If there was a flaw in my management, how did Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi run smoothly with the same team? In those cities, the governments and police followed the accreditation system, and the show flowed properly. Even in Delhi, despite the presence of high-profile people, nobody outside the approved list was allowed on the ground. Four days before the event, I personally went to the DG’s office with the Bidhannagar CP and ADG law and order and clearly explained how sensitive the event was. They assured me everything would be handled properly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} We held 16 to 20 meetings, took every permission and documented everything. But when things went wrong, I became the victim and scapegoat. Messi got upset when someone came inside taking selfies and even pushed Rodrigo De Paul. His manager kept asking how people who were not part of the show flow were entering the field. Messi had close to a billion dollars in insurance coverage. Imagine if something had happened to him on the ground, it would have become a national embarrassment. That’s why Messi’s team decided they could not continue because he doesn’t like claustrophobic situations where people crowd around him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We held 16 to 20 meetings, took every permission and documented everything. But when things went wrong, I became the victim and scapegoat. Messi got upset when someone came inside taking selfies and even pushed Rodrigo De Paul. His manager kept asking how people who were not part of the show flow were entering the field. Messi had close to a billion dollars in insurance coverage. Imagine if something had happened to him on the ground, it would have become a national embarrassment. That’s why Messi’s team decided they could not continue because he doesn’t like claustrophobic situations where people crowd around him. {{/usCountry}}

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This was a complete failure of the police and administration. They formed a special investigation team, but only questioned me. I told them everything was already visible in the public domain and broadcast live. Why was the sports minister never questioned? Why were bureaucrats who entered the ground not questioned? That’s why I say the investigation was not impartial. How can police investigate their own colleagues? The Bidhannagar CP and DG were show-caused, yet the same CP was part of the investigation team.

Question: You hinted that political interference played a role in the fiasco. Did Aroop Biswas or people associated with him directly interfere in operational decisions during the event?

Satadru Dutta: The first thing he did was pressure me for extra access and accreditation cards for the ground, which I eventually refused to give. Then I was told there was ‘pressure’ and the event could face problems if I didn’t cooperate. My team handling accreditation was allegedly kept in a room for nearly an hour and told they wouldn’t be allowed to leave unless approval for additional cards was granted. That kind of pressure was created by the minister’s team and the Salt Lake authorities. We had issued 393 accreditation cards, all with designated zones approved by police and security authorities. Even I, as the promoter, was wearing an accreditation card. But the people who entered the ground didn’t have any cards. So how did the police allow them? If I were incapable, then how did the same team conduct Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi smoothly?

Question: After Kolkata, Lionel Messi travelled to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, where the events appeared far smoother despite the presence of political leaders and VIPs on the field. Your views on that?

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Satadru Dutta: Absolutely. Every VIP acted in a mature way because they understood the situation. If you see Mumbai and Delhi, many Bollywood stars, Sachin Tendulkar and several high-profile personalities were present. The Chief Minister in Mumbai was very polished and polite. In Delhi too, Mr. Jaitley, Jay Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present. Everybody behaved maturely. The problem in Calcutta was that we had an immature sports minister who used his power and clout and turned it into his own private show by taking pictures.

Also Read - Lionel Messi’s India tour through love and chaos: A nation enchanted, briefly disrupted

Question: Can you please shed light on what happened after the Kolkata event, how you were taken into custody, and what exactly unfolded during that period after Messi left abruptly?

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Satadru Dutta: Basically, we left because Messi’s manager was no longer willing to continue on the ground after the situation became chaotic. When we reached the airport, the DG came there and said I should not be allowed to board the flight. Messi’s team itself was telling the police, ‘What is his fault? Call the minister.’ Those were the exact words they used. But in Bengal, they needed a scapegoat. They wanted to save themselves. Obviously, the police also wanted to protect themselves. came that scapegoat in order to save the government.

Question: You spent 38 days in custody after the controversy erupted. Did anyone from the government or administration privately reach out to you during that phase?

Satadru Dutta: No. I have always had faith in India's legal system. Once I got bail, I decided to proceed legally after consulting my lawyers. In Bengal, everything works through clout and pressure. They tried to push me into staying silent. But God is a leveller. Now I’ve got the chance to speak, and I’m not stopping.

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Question: You recently said, ‘Now it’s my turn.’ What truths about the Kolkata Messi fiasco do you believe still haven’t come out publicly?

Satadru Dutta: I’ve been organising stadium events for the last 15 years and this has never happened before. Usually, taking two or three extra pictures is normal. But here somebody turned it into a private event, calling bureaucrats, family members and others for pictures. The DG and the CP were standing there, and nobody stopped them. I kept shouting and requesting them to clear the ground, but nobody listened. There were at least a thousand police personnel inside the stadium.

Question: What are your next steps now, especially with a new government set to take charge of the state?

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I’ll obviously take the legal route. I was defamed despite bringing 22 football legends to India, including Messi, for his first-ever private event appearance. My lawyers are preparing a defamation case. I’ll also file a damages case because fans lost the opportunity to properly see their hero. I will file cases against everybody who entered the ground without accreditation or authorisation, no matter how powerful they are. I’ll also request the new government and the courts for an impartial investigation.

Question: After everything, the controversy, political storm, criticism and jail time, do you regret bringing Messi to Kolkata?

Satadru Dutta: Absolutely, I regret it. I could have sold this event elsewhere and made more money. But as a Bengali from Kolkata, I wanted football fans here to experience it. “I never imagined that one immature person trying to create his own mileage would destroy the entire event.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Maheshwari ...Read More Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance. Read Less

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