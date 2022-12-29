‘I spoke with Messi after the final…’: Kylian Mbappe's sensational revelation about Argentina captain after WC title win

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final was not just a clash between Argentina and France, rather it was a rivalry of sorts between France's Kyalian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi too. Messi-led Argentina triumphed and lifted the World Cup title for the third time in their history but not before Mbappe's hattrick of goals took their breath away as the score was tied 3-3 till the completion of extra time. Leading 2-0 till the 79th minute with goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria, Argentina were rocked by Mbappe's double strikes in the 80th and 81st minute which made the scores level at 2-2 and the match went into extra time. To the millions of fans, it seeemed a game of tug of war between Messi and Mbappe as everytime one of them scored, the other equalised. The same story transpired in extra time where Messi scored in 108th minute to give Argentina 3-2 lead. But Mbappe's equaliser in the 118th minute made the scores tied at 3-3 and sent the match into penalty shootout.

In a game where both Messi(scored two goals) and Mbappe(struck three goals) gave their all, there could be only one winner and fans wondered about the talk between the two superstars as Argentina emerged victorious by 4-2 in the penalty shootout. While such drama and roller-coaster action unfolded, fans witnessed a winner Messi who won the first World Cup title of his career and a disappointed Mbappe who couldn't defend the title even after scoring a hattrick in the final.

Almost 10 days after the epic clash, Mbappe in an interaction with media on Wednesday, has shared what he told Messi after the latter's title win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

"I spoke with Leo after the World Cup final. I congratulated him for the win. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good player," said Mbappe.

Interestingly, both Messi and Mbappe are teammates at football club, Paris Saint-Germain(PSG). Mbappe has joined the club and played in PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 28. Messi is yet to resume playing for the club as he is currently celebrating the World Cup win in his home country, Argentina.

