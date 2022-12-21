‘I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano…’: F1 champion Max Verstappen weighs in on GOAT debate

Who is the greatest ever footballer - Messi or Ronaldo? The debate between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi continues to linger despite the latter winning World Cup last Sunday. Both footballing icons had never become World Champions before and it was expected that after Messi-led Argentina lifted the coveted trophy, the debate will end in favour of the former Barcelona man. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The current Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen also shared his views on the same during an interview with ViaPlay.

"They are very different, so I can't choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well," said Verstappen.

However, Messi not only outshined Ronaldo by winning the World Cup but also got the better of him in terms of individual performance in the tournament. In seven matches, the Argentina captain scored seven goals and provided three assists. Messi was awarded the 'Golden Ball' for his all-round performance. Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored just one time in five matches.

Messi won the Player of the Match award five times during the course of the tournament, taking his overall tally to 11. This was a new world record as Messi now stands way ahead of Ronaldo in terms of Player of the Match awards in World Cup. Ronaldo has won it six times at the World Cups.

Additionally, the Argentina captain created the world record of appearing in most number of World Cup matches(26). Messi has also played most minutes in World Cup history.

