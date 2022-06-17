'I told him are you serious? Who do you think I am?': Paul Pogba recalls Jose Mourinho fall out at Manchester United

France football star Paul Pogba recalled the moment that ruined his relationship with current Roma boss Jose Mourinho during their stint at Manchester United. Pogba revealed that it had ended after Mourinho had questioned his injury when he had headed to Miami for a rehabilitation programme.

Pogba had returned to Old Trafford four seasons after his maiden stint for a then-record for highest football transfer fee in 2016 and during his stint won two trophies for the Red Devils - Europa League and League Cup. The former Chelsea manager had returned to Premier League the same summer to join Manchester United.

Speaking in his new Amazon Prime documentary, Pogba revealed that the relationship between him and Mourinho began to turn sour when he had incurred an injury and had headed off to Miami for treatment.

ALSO READ: 'Why don't you sign him': Fans go berserk as Tottenham Hotspur share special post after Chhetri equals huge goal record

“It started when I got injured. I said I was going to Miami to do rehabilitation. A paparazzi took a photo of Zulay [Pogba’s wife] and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino [Raiola]. I didn’t like that at all. He said he’s on holiday when we are working like [expletive].

“I told Mourinho are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am? It was new to me to have an issue with my coach.”

It was in September of 2017 when Pogba had injured his thigh and was sidelined from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was sacked from his job after two and a half years, during the 2018/19 season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON