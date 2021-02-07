Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his tally to more than 500 club goals as he scored twice to help AC Milan beat Crotone 4-0 and move back top of the Serie A standings on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic fired Milan ahead in the 30th minute with his 500th club goal and extended that tally in the second half. Ante Rebic scored two goals in less than a minute shortly after.
Milan moves two points above second-place Inter Milan, which won 2-0 at Fiorentina on Friday. The two Milan teams meet in two weeks.
Lazio can move into the top four with a win at home to struggling Cagliari later.
Crotone came into the match rock bottom having lost five of its previous six matches.
Milan thought it had taken an early lead but Davide Calabria's goal was disallowed as Ibrahimovic had been offside in the buildup.
It did break the deadlock when Ibrahimovic played a one-two with Rafael Leão before placing an angled drive into the far side of the net.
brahimovic's 501st club goal was perhaps the easiest he's ever scored as he was left unmarked, six yards out, to tap in Theo Hernández's low cross.
That was in the 64th minute and Crotone then fell apart.
Rebic headed in Hakan Çalhanoglu's corner in the 69th and then moments later fired in the rebound after Ibrahimovic's effort had been parried by Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.
