New Delhi, Calling Lionel Messi an "alien" who makes you think he's "not from this world", former India midfielder Mehtab Hossain believes defending champions Argentina remain the team to beat at the FIFA World Cup.

If there's an alien in football, it's Messi: Mehtab backs Argentina to retain World Cup

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Speaking to PTI, Mehtab, who represented India in 33 matches and scored two goals, said the World No 1 side has the depth, quality and the emotional motivation to give their talisman one final shot at glory.

"Of course, Argentina is my favourite. Because of Messi. And this team has depth," said the former defensive midfielder.

"They have a young striker like Julian Alvarez, a midfielder like Enzo Fernandez, a defender like Cristian Romero and a goalkeeper like Emiliano Martinez, who won the best goalkeeper award in the last World Cup.

"So, you can almost say this is the same team that won the last World Cup."

The former East Bengal captain, who enjoyed a decade long career with the red-and-gold winning Federation Cup thrice, said Messi's presence continues to inspire the entire squad.

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{{^usCountry}} "Almost the same energy is still there in the players. This is the last World Cup for Messi. Every player is ready to give everything for his last World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Almost the same energy is still there in the players. This is the last World Cup for Messi. Every player is ready to give everything for his last World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Messi is still playing in MLS, scoring goals, providing assists and scoring free-kicks. GOAT, as we say about Messi. As long as he plays, he remains the biggest and most talented player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Messi is still playing in MLS, scoring goals, providing assists and scoring free-kicks. GOAT, as we say about Messi. As long as he plays, he remains the biggest and most talented player. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sometimes we feel he is not from this world. We use the word alien. But if there is an alien in football, it is Messi." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sometimes we feel he is not from this world. We use the word alien. But if there is an alien in football, it is Messi." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 'France, co-favourites' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'France, co-favourites' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moving to other teams, Mehtab who has played 50 matches in the ISL for franchises such as Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, said last edition's runners-up France would start as co-favourites because of the immense depth in their squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving to other teams, Mehtab who has played 50 matches in the ISL for franchises such as Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, said last edition's runners-up France would start as co-favourites because of the immense depth in their squad. {{/usCountry}}

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"Of course, France is one of the best teams in the world right now. The talent they have is extraordinary. The coach must be sweating over whom to play and whom to leave out. In every position, they have one or two top players.

"One of the best players is Cherki. He can change a match with a goal or an assist. The world will have to think about how to stop him. We are all talking about Messi, but this player will be very important for France.

"He is a threat in world football. You can see his quality in top-level club football. He is a different player."

'Brazil lack focus'

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Assessing five-time champions Brazil, the 40-year-old felt the current side has the talent but lacks the focus needed to go all the way.

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"In the World Cup, after winning one or two matches, the focus of the team sometimes goes off track. This team lacks the kind of focus required to win a FIFA World Cup.

"They have a lot of talent. Every player, from goalkeeper to striker, plays for top European clubs. Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City they all play at the highest level. What they lack is strong focus."

Portugal, England 'dark horses'

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Mehtab also identified Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as potential dark horses, while including England among the teams capable of making a deep run.

"Definitely, it is possible. If you look at Portugal's squad, you wonder which player should be left out. Like France, Portugal also have tremendous depth this year.

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"You can call England a dark horse as well. The level of football in England has changed a lot over the years," he signed off.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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