The stage is set for the World Cup quarterfinals after a round of 16 packed with drama and unforgettable finishes. Defending champions Argentina have been at the heart of it, surviving two major scares against Cape Verde and Egypt in the knockout rounds. They have not always been at their best, but they have repeatedly found a way to stay alive. Much of that has come down to Lionel Messi, who continues to deliver when the stakes are highest. With eight goals, Messi leads the Golden Boot race and has once again become the driving force behind Argentina's title defence. As the tournament enters its decisive phase, the defending champions will hope their captain can inspire another memorable run.

Lionel Messi has been in some terrific form this World Cup. (AFP)

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Argentina will next face Switzerland in the quarterfinals after the Swiss edged past Colombia in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw. Ahead of the clash, Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni added a light-hearted touch by posting on Snapchat that he would retire from football after getting the chance to play against Messi.

"I'm going to play against Messi - That's it, I can retire from football", he wrote.

Zeki Amdouni's viral retirement post steals the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Messi admitted Argentina feared their World Cup campaign was coming to an end after falling 2-0 behind to Egypt in the round of 16. The captain said the defending champions were in a desperate situation until Cristian Romero pulled one back, a goal that changed the mood on the pitch and gave the team renewed belief. Argentina went on to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback, booking their place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after one of the tournament's most remarkable turnarounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi admitted Argentina feared their World Cup campaign was coming to an end after falling 2-0 behind to Egypt in the round of 16. The captain said the defending champions were in a desperate situation until Cristian Romero pulled one back, a goal that changed the mood on the pitch and gave the team renewed belief. Argentina went on to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback, booking their place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after one of the tournament's most remarkable turnarounds. {{/usCountry}}

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"When they went 2-0 up, I really saw it as being bad, and it was... it was difficult. That's why I think there was that bit of release and relief for everyone, right? Because we turned around an incredible match," Messi told the host broadcasters after Argentina's Round of 16 victory.

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The Argentina captain said Romero's goal changed the mood within the team and convinced the players they could rescue the contest despite facing a two-goal deficit in a knockout match.

"Like I just said, it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down, especially in this type of knockout round. But like I'm telling you, when we scored Cuti's (Romero) goal, I think we all internally felt that we were going to do it, that we were going to tie it, that we had the time, and that we still had extra time left. And thank God, we were able to do it before extra time, which is even more impressive," he said.