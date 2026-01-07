'I’m weirder than s**t': Lionel Messi reveals his private, off-pitch personality; says he 'enjoys being alone'

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has built his legacy on performances rather than personality. Reserved by nature, the Argentine icon has always let his football do the talking, steering clear of unnecessary spotlight away from the pitch. Unlike many modern superstars, Messi has rarely courted attention through off-field drama or public statements, choosing instead to keep his personal life largely private. His focus has consistently remained on the game itself — scoring goals, creating chances, and delivering in the biggest moments — a trait that has earned him respect across generations and made his brilliance on the field speak louder than any theatrics off it.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner opened up about his life off the pitch, sharing an honest reflection on his need for personal space. The Argentina captain said that with the constant buzz of family life around him, he often seeks quiet time alone to relax, reset, and switch off beyond football.

"I'm weirder than shit. I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone," Messi said in an interview with Luzu TV

"The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude," he said.

“I'm very structured”: Lionel Messi Messi shared another honest insight into his life away from football, opening up about his need for structure and routine. The Argentine icon admitted that sudden changes can affect his mood, adding that his wife Antonella often understands and expresses his emotions better than he does.

"I'm very structured, if I have the day organised in a certain way and in the middle something happens that changes everything for me... Antonella can say many more things than I can, it depends on my mood on many things, on small stupid things," he said.

Recently, Messi added another major achievement to his illustrious career, leading Inter Miami to their first-ever Major League Soccer title, the MLS Cup, this year. The Argentine superstar enjoyed a phenomenal season, registering 29 goals and 19 assists across 28 matches, playing a pivotal role in guiding his team to glory and cementing his impact in MLS.