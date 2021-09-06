Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on: Stimac after Nepal win
football

India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on: Stimac after Nepal win

India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on: Stimac after Nepal win
PTI | , Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:52 PM IST
India notched up 2-1 win in the second game against Nepal on Sunday

The Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac feels the side "has a lot to prove and many points to improve on" despite heading back home unbeaten in the two international friendlies against Nepal.

After a 1-1 draw in the first friendly, India notched up 2-1 win in the second game against Nepal on Sunday thanks to second-half strikes by Farukh Choudhary and skipper Sunil Chhetri.

"We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game," Stimac said at the post-match press conference.

"I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defence, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier.

"But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on,” he added.

Stimac felt that both sides put up better performances in the second match.

RELATED STORIES

"I think it was a good game of football that all the fans could enjoy. This second game was much better than the previous one.

"After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games, and deservedly are going forward with a win," he quipped.

Commenting on the hosts' performance Stimac said: "Nepal played well, they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian football team igor stimac
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lukaku scores in 100th international, Belgium beats Czechs

Canada hold US to 1-1 draw in 2022 qualifier

Venezuela's World Cup hopes fade further after 1-0 loss to Peru

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP