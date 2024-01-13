India vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AUS live on TV and online

India vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2023: India are keeping their expectations grounded judging from whatever head coach Igor Stimac and captain Sunil Chhetri have said so far as they face tournament favourites Australia in their first match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in China last year before being moved out of the country due to Covid-19 rules, started on Friday with hosts Qatar beating Lebanon 3-0. India vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2023:

Australia, who had reached the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup where they lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina, are ranked 25th in the FIFA standings while India are 102nd. Naturally, chances of getting any kind of favourable results are slim at best for the Blue Tigers but that also means that they have practically nothing to lose and can defend in numbers if required. India's hopes of making it to the round of 16 in the continental showpiece depends on the outcome of the match against Syria on January 23 as Australia and Uzbekistan (January 18) are way ahead of them in terms of quality.

A win against Syria can put India in the third place in the group, offering a chance for a knock-out round berth. The top two teams from each group, along with four best third-placed sides from across six groups, progress to the knockout round of 16.

A knockout round berth will be a huge achievement for India, who are making their fifth appearance in the Asian Cup, after coming close in the last edition in 2019, and especially for Chhetri, who will be playing for the last time in the prestigious tournament. The 39-year-old talisman will be playing in his third Asian Cup, after his 2011 and 2019 campaigns, having scored four goals in six matches, the most by an Indian.

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

When will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will take place on January 13.

What time will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the district of Rawdat Al Jahhaniya, Qatar.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match on television in India?

The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Where can we live stream the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Jio Cinema.

India AFC Asian Cup full squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose. Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Australia AFC Asian Cup Squad: Matt Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Sam Silvera, Patrick Yazbek, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Riley McGree, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke