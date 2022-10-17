India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing

India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Group A, Live Football Score And Latest Updates: Out of contention for the knockouts, hosts India face Brazil in their last FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group A fixture, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. The hosts are bottom of the group with two defeats in two games. They began their campaign with a 0-8 humiliation against USA, and then crashed to a 0-3 defeat vs Morocco. Meanwhile, Brazil are second in the group with four points from two matches (one win and one draw). They defeated Morocco 1-0 in their opening match and then drew 1-1 against USA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON