Home / Sports / Football / India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing
Live

India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing

football
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 07:06 PM IST

India vs Brazil Live Score FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup 2022: Hosts India face Brazil in their final Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. Follow Here Live Score And Latest Updates Of IND vs BRA Football Match Today.

IND vs BRA Live Football Score: India face Brazil in their final Group A FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup fixture.
IND vs BRA Live Football Score: India face Brazil in their final Group A FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup fixture.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Group A, Live Football Score And Latest Updates: Out of contention for the knockouts, hosts India face Brazil in their last FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group A fixture, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. The hosts are bottom of the group with two defeats in two games. They began their campaign with a 0-8 humiliation against USA, and then crashed to a 0-3 defeat vs Morocco. Meanwhile, Brazil are second in the group with four points from two matches (one win and one draw). They defeated Morocco 1-0 in their opening match and then drew 1-1 against USA.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2022 07:06 PM IST

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Brazil's qualification for knockouts at stake!

    If Brazil don't win or draw vs India and Morocco seal a win or draw vs USA, then the North African country will progress.

  • Oct 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Team news

    India have a fully-fit squad for the fixture. Meanwhile, Brazil's Dudinha is doubtful for the clash as she was substituted off before half-time in the fixture vs USA.

  • Oct 17, 2022 06:44 PM IST

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: The Indian women's team has arrived!

    India have arrived and they will be aiming to put in their best performance. Brazil will prove to be a daunting task for the hosts, who will be totally out of confidence after crushing to a huge defeat vs USA in their opener and a 0-3 loss to Morocco.

  • Oct 17, 2022 06:37 PM IST

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of India's final Group A fixture vs Brazil in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned for folks, for the latest updates and live football score!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india u-17 women's football team under 17 women's world cup kalinga stadium for u-17 women football indian football + 3 more

Live FIFA U-17 Women’s WC: With pride at stake, India face Brazil in last outing

football
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST

India vs Brazil Live Score FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup 2022: Hosts India face Brazil in their final Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. Follow Here Live Score And Latest Updates Of IND vs BRA Football Match Today.

IND vs BRA Live Football Score: India face Brazil in their final Group A FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup fixture.(Twitter)
IND vs BRA Live Football Score: India face Brazil in their final Group A FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup fixture.(Twitter)

Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming: List of nominees, date, time, where to watch

football
Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:46 PM IST

Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Ballon D’Or ceremony - from list of nominees to where to watch it on TV and online.

Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming
Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming

Qatar to stage 2023 Asian Cup after World Cup

football
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:58 PM IST

The Qatar Football Association and Qatar’s government media office did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment or to questions about when the tournament would be held.

Football representational image.(AIFF)
Football representational image.(AIFF)

India and Saudi Arabia to compete for 2027 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights

football
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:52 PM IST

If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the country will host the continental showpiece event. Saudi Arabia have won the continental title three times but never hosted the tournament.

AIFF Logo(file photo)
AIFF Logo(file photo)

Brazil tough but India promise a fight

football
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Even defeat may not stop coach Simone Jatoba’s side from making the quarter-finals of the under-17 Women’s World Cup

Indian team
Indian team

Real Madrid go top after 3-1 win over Barcelona

football
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

Real Madrid's players celebrate victory after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona
Real Madrid's players celebrate victory after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona

Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Manchester City lose for first time

football
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:22 PM IST

A superb second-half goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Manchester City

Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City&nbsp;(AP)
Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City (AP)

El Clasico Highlights: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1

football
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 09:53 PM IST

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights: Ferran Torres scored late in the game as Barca staged a fightback but Roodrygo converted a late penalty to seal the deal for the defending champions. 

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights: Rodrygo converted a penalty in extra time(AP)
Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights: Rodrygo converted a penalty in extra time(AP)

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming: When and where is LIV vs MCI

football
Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:23 PM IST

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming: The recent encounters between the two teams have been mouth-watering affairs.

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming, TV channels, match timings IST(AP)
Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming, TV channels, match timings IST(AP)

El Clasico: Top 3 greatest Real Madrid vs Barcelona matches of the past decade

football
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:15 PM IST

Real Madrid and Barcelona have played some of the most memorable matches in European club football over the last 10 years.

Ronaldo and Messi dominated El Clasico for much of the last decade(Getty Images)
Ronaldo and Messi dominated El Clasico for much of the last decade(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: A look at head-to-head record, key stats

football
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:14 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico tie at the Santiago Bernabeu we take a look at the head-to-head record and key stats...

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barca, El Clasico: All you need to know about LaLiga showdown

football
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Karim Benzema-led Real Madrid will host arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the LaLiga season 2022-2023 at the famous Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about the LaLiga showdown.

Benzema-led Real Madrid and Lewandowski-starrer Barcelona are level on points after 8 matches(AP)
Benzema-led Real Madrid and Lewandowski-starrer Barcelona are level on points after 8 matches(AP)

Premier League: Kane punishes Everton again as Spurs keep up impressive start

football
Published on Oct 16, 2022 08:12 AM IST

Harry Kane maintained his incredible strike rate against Everton with a penalty in his 400th Tottenham Hotspur appearance paving the way for a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

&nbsp;Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal&nbsp;(REUTERS)
 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico LaLiga : When and where to watch

football
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Real Madrid host Barcelona in their upcoming El Clasico La Liga match, at the Santiago Bernabeu, on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch details.

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the upcoming El Clasico La Liga match, on Sunday.(AFP)
Real Madrid host Barcelona in the upcoming El Clasico La Liga match, on Sunday.(AFP)

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Mexico upstage Spain in replay of 2018 final

football
Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Colombia defeated China 2-0 in the other Group C clash to leave all four teams level on points with their final games on Tuesday to decide qualifiers to the knockouts

Mexico beat defending champions Spain 2-1(Twitter/@FIFAWWC)
Mexico beat defending champions Spain 2-1(Twitter/@FIFAWWC)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out