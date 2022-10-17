India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing
India vs Brazil Live Score FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup 2022: Hosts India face Brazil in their final Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. Follow Here Live Score And Latest Updates Of IND vs BRA Football Match Today.
India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Group A, Live Football Score And Latest Updates: Out of contention for the knockouts, hosts India face Brazil in their last FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group A fixture, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. The hosts are bottom of the group with two defeats in two games. They began their campaign with a 0-8 humiliation against USA, and then crashed to a 0-3 defeat vs Morocco. Meanwhile, Brazil are second in the group with four points from two matches (one win and one draw). They defeated Morocco 1-0 in their opening match and then drew 1-1 against USA.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 17, 2022 07:06 PM IST
India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Brazil's qualification for knockouts at stake!
If Brazil don't win or draw vs India and Morocco seal a win or draw vs USA, then the North African country will progress.
Oct 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST
India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Team news
India have a fully-fit squad for the fixture. Meanwhile, Brazil's Dudinha is doubtful for the clash as she was substituted off before half-time in the fixture vs USA.
Oct 17, 2022 06:44 PM IST
India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: The Indian women's team has arrived!
India have arrived and they will be aiming to put in their best performance. Brazil will prove to be a daunting task for the hosts, who will be totally out of confidence after crushing to a huge defeat vs USA in their opener and a 0-3 loss to Morocco.
Oct 17, 2022 06:37 PM IST
India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of India's final Group A fixture vs Brazil in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned for folks, for the latest updates and live football score!