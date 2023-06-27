India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Sunil Chhetri and Co. eye top spot in Group A
Chhetri's Team India can secure the top spot with a win over Kuwait in their final group game of the SAFF Championship 2023.
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: The top spot is up for grabs as hosts India led by charismatic striker Sunil Chhetri are up against Kuwait in their third and final Group A game at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Tuesday. India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan in its campaign opener before the Men In Blue registered another comfortable win over Nepal in the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship. Veteran forward Chhetri netted his fourth goal of the tournament in Team India's 2-0 win over Nepal which also secured their berth in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. Can India extend its winning run and top Group A before entering the business end of the tournament?
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 27, 2023 05:44 PM IST
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: India or Kuwait, who will top Group A?
Visitors Kuwait are ranked 143 in the FIFA men's rankings. Even though Kuwait are 42 places below India in the rankings, the visitors have made an exceptional start to their campaign at the SAFF Championship. Interestingly, Kuwait only need to register a draw to eclipse India and top Group A. The visitors are ahead of India on goal difference.
- Jun 27, 2023 05:39 PM IST
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship LIVE updates: All eyes on Chhetri and Co. at Sree Kanteerava
Igor Stimac's men have amassed six points from two games at the SAFF Championship 2023. While India are set to take on Kuwait in their last league match, Pakistan and Nepal face each other in the other game of Group A at the SAFF Championship. Pakistan's meeting with Nepal is declared inconsequential as both nations are out of the semi-final race.
- Jun 27, 2023 05:29 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
India can secure the top spot with a win over Kuwait in their final group game of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. India and Kuwait have already made it to the semi-finals of the tournament after winning their respective first two games.