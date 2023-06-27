India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Sunil Chhetri and Co. eye top spot in Group A

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: The top spot is up for grabs as hosts India led by charismatic striker Sunil Chhetri are up against Kuwait in their third and final Group A game at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Tuesday. India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan in its campaign opener before the Men In Blue registered another comfortable win over Nepal in the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship. Veteran forward Chhetri netted his fourth goal of the tournament in Team India's 2-0 win over Nepal which also secured their berth in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. Can India extend its winning run and top Group A before entering the business end of the tournament?

Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Nepal(PTI)