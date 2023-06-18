Home / Sports / Football / India vs Lebanon Live Score, Intercontinental Cup Final: Chhetri leads attack as IND eye early goal vs LBN in thriller
Jun 18, 2023 07:54 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of IND vs LBN football match, in Bhubaneswar.

India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final 2023: India face Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Considered to be the favourites, India were table toppers during the league stage with seven points. Meanwhile, Lebanon finished in second position with five points. The hosts will also be aiming get back to winning ways after drawing in their final league game against their upcoming opponents. Currently world no. 101, India will rely a lot on Sunil Chhetri, who is pivotal to the side's attack. Meanwhile, Lebanon, who are world no. 99, ended India's seven-match winning streak, but won only one game during the league stage, and drew two matches to bag five points. This is also the third edition of the tournament, with North Korea winning in 2019. Meanwhile, India won the inaugural tournament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:54 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Chhangte crosses!

    A beautiful ball by Jhinghan as Chhangte is through and uses his pace. He looks up and crosses from the right flank. Goes past Sunil and Kuruniyan shoots from outside the box, but it deflects off Sahal!

    IND 0-0 LBN | 20:13' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:48 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: A long ball for Chhetri!

    There is the long ball as Gurpreet catches it and sends it for Chhetri. He is alone and ahead of the two defenders. But fails to reach the ball as the goalkeeper gets hold of it!

    IND 0-0 LBN | 16:06' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Lebanon try to wrestle control

    Lebanon are trying to wrestle control now after India's early aggression. They are spraying the ball around in the Indian half.

    IND 0-0 LBN | 11:40' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:38 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Good cross by Chhetri!

    A good cross by Chhetri but It is out of reach for Sahal and Kuruniyan keeps it in play.

    IND 0-0 LBN | 04:44' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:35 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Here comes Thapa!

    HERE COMES THAPA! HE STEALS A PASS AND THERE ARE A LOT OF DEFENDERS.

    He is unable to pick anyone, shoots, but it gets blocked!

    IND 0-0 LBN | 1:35' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:32 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: The action begins!

    It's kick-off and Lebanon get the first-half underway!

    IND 0-0 LBN | 0:00' 1st half

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Both teams enter!

    Both teams enter the field for the pre-kick off formalities and respective national anthems!

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:21 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Head-to-head

    India have 1-3 head-to-head record vs Lebanon and their only win came in the 1977 President's Cup!

  • Jun 18, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: IND's goalscorers

    Chhangte, Chhetri and Samad have been the goalscorers for India in the tournament, with one each.

  • Jun 18, 2023 06:49 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Playing XI

    IND: Gurpreet (GK), Anwar, Jhingan, Mishra, Thapa, Samad, Chhetri (C), Chhangte, Poojary, Kuruniyan, Jeakson

    LBN: El Hayek (GK), Zein, Maatouk (C), Saad, Darwich, Matar, Ali Dhaini, Chour, Zein, Sabeh, Tneich

  • Jun 18, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: LBN's run to the final

    Lebanon started off with a 3-1 win vs Vanuatu, and then drew 0-0 against Mongolia and India.

  • Jun 18, 2023 06:28 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: IND's run to the final

    India began their campaign with a 2-0 win vs Mongolia, followed by a 1-0 victory vs Vanuatu. Then they drew to Lebanon in their final league game.

  • Jun 18, 2023 06:21 PM IST

    India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final: Hello and good evening  everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Intercontinental Cup final between India and Lebanon, straight from Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned folks!

