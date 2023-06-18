India vs Lebanon Live Score, Intercontinental Cup Final: Chhetri leads attack as IND eye early goal vs LBN in thriller

India vs Lebanon Live Score Intercontinental Cup Final 2023: India face Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Considered to be the favourites, India were table toppers during the league stage with seven points. Meanwhile, Lebanon finished in second position with five points. The hosts will also be aiming get back to winning ways after drawing in their final league game against their upcoming opponents. Currently world no. 101, India will rely a lot on Sunil Chhetri, who is pivotal to the side's attack. Meanwhile, Lebanon, who are world no. 99, ended India's seven-match winning streak, but won only one game during the league stage, and drew two matches to bag five points. This is also the third edition of the tournament, with North Korea winning in 2019. Meanwhile, India won the inaugural tournament.

