India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship semifinal: IND 0-0 LEB, 2nd half underway

India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal: India lock horns with Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. India have so far remained unbeaten at the tournament and finished second on the Group A table. The Blue Tigers kicked-off the tournament with a resounding 4-0 victory over Pakistan, and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Nepal. Their final match ended in a 1-1 draw against Kuwait. Coming to this clash, India are without their head coach Igor Stimac due to the red card he received in the match against Kuwait. Sandesh Jhingan too misses from the heart of defence. Follow the LIVE updates of India vs Lebanon semifinal in Bengaluru:

India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship semifinal(PTI)