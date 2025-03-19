India vs Maldives Live Score, Football Match: Sunil Chhetri starts on return as starting line-up out
- 37 Mins ago Shillong is ready!
- 47 Mins ago Chhetri starts for India
- 11 Mins ago Sunil Chhetri in fine form!
- 19 Mins ago Manola Marquez confirms Sunil Chhetri's involvement
- 29 Mins ago Manvir Singh ruled out
- 39 Mins ago Chhetri takes retirement u-turn
India vs Maldives Live Score, Football Match: The Indian football team will take on Maldives on Wednesday evening in an international friendly match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The clash will mark the return of legendary Sunil Chhetri, who made a shocking U-turn on his retirement earlier this month, in the Indian jersey. The 40-year-old took the big decision to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the continent's top football tournament, starting with the March 25 clash. According to the AIFF, he was coaxed out of retirement by national team head coach Manolo Márquez, who urged him to join India for the crucial final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers....Read More
Despite it being a friendly clash, India won't take it lightly and consider it as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers will play in the football-crazy hill town for the first time, and it is expected to be a jam-packed atmosphere with home fans acting as the 12th man for the Indian team.
In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Marquez said, "It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place.
"I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here."
The Indian head coach has also confirmed Chhetri's participation in the friendly clash. He wants the 40-year-old to use his experience to help the team out.
"For sure, Sunil will play some minutes. I don't know whether as a starter or from the bench. We can use six substitutions, so 17 players can play, and I think Sunil will be one of them. He is the Indian player with the most goals this season. It doesn't matter if a player is 20, 40, or my grandfather at 87. If they are in better shape, they will be here. The national team is not about developing players," he added.
40-year-old Chhetri has been in phenomenal form in ISL 2024-25 this season and scored 12 goals from 24 matches to be the second-highest scorer overall and highest among Indians.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Shillong is ready!
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is ready for the historic clash in Shillong. It is going to be a special evening for the Shillong people.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Chhetri starts for India
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: The starting line-up of India is out as Sunil Chhetri starts for India as he will be wearing the captain's armband. It is going to be the 152nd international cap for the legendary footballer.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: A big moment for fans in Shillong
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: India vs Maldives clash will be special for the Shillong crowd as the Blue Tigers are playing for the first time in the city. The stadium is expected to be jam-packed in favour of the home team.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Sunil Chhetri in fine form!
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Sunil Chhetri has been in incredible form this season in ISL with 12 goals from 24 matches to be the second-highest scorer overall and highest among Indians. He will be looking to continue the purple patch in the Indian colours.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Manola Marquez confirms Sunil Chhetri's involvement
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: India head coach Manola Marquez confirmed Sunil Chhetri's involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India.
"For sure, Sunil will play some minutes. I don't know whether as a starter or from the bench. We can use six substitutions, so 17 players can play, and I think Sunil will be one of them.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Manvir Singh ruled out
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Team India winger Manvir Singh has been ruled out of the ahead of the national team’s friendly against Maldives. He was released from the Indian squad due to an injury, left the camp in Shillong, and returned to Kolkata.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Chhetri takes retirement u-turn
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Sunil Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the Indian team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup, starting with the March 25 clash. It was head coach Manolo Marquez who convinced Chhetri to take the big decision.
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome
IND vs MDV LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome to our live blog of international friendly between India and Maldives from Shillong.