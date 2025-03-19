India vs Maldives Live Score, Football Match: The Indian football team will take on Maldives on Wednesday evening in an international friendly match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The clash will mark the return of legendary Sunil Chhetri, who made a shocking U-turn on his retirement earlier this month, in the Indian jersey. The 40-year-old took the big decision to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the continent's top football tournament, starting with the March 25 clash. According to the AIFF, he was coaxed out of retirement by national team head coach Manolo Márquez, who urged him to join India for the crucial final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers....Read More

Despite it being a friendly clash, India won't take it lightly and consider it as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers will play in the football-crazy hill town for the first time, and it is expected to be a jam-packed atmosphere with home fans acting as the 12th man for the Indian team.

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Marquez said, "It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place.

"I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here."

The Indian head coach has also confirmed Chhetri's participation in the friendly clash. He wants the 40-year-old to use his experience to help the team out.

"For sure, Sunil will play some minutes. I don't know whether as a starter or from the bench. We can use six substitutions, so 17 players can play, and I think Sunil will be one of them. He is the Indian player with the most goals this season. It doesn't matter if a player is 20, 40, or my grandfather at 87. If they are in better shape, they will be here. The national team is not about developing players," he added.

40-year-old Chhetri has been in phenomenal form in ISL 2024-25 this season and scored 12 goals from 24 matches to be the second-highest scorer overall and highest among Indians.