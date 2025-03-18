India vs Maldives live streaming: When, where and how to watch Sunil Chhetri's comeback live on TV and online

Sunil Chhetri has truly taken his retirement back, and the legend will be seen in action in India's friendly against Maldives on Wednesday, March 19. This game will serve as a practice match for the national side before India take on Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier on March 25. Here are all the streaming details for the friendly match between India and Maldives(PTI)

Chhetri enters this contest with solid form, scoring 12 goals in 24 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) for Bengaluru FC. India head coach Manolo Marquez has already confirmed that Chhetri will indeed feature for some minutes against Maldives.

In 2024, Chhetri had hung up his boots, scoring 94 goals in 151 matches for India. However, the maverick striker will now have a chance to add more goals to his kitty.

India have an impeccable record against Maldives, winning 15 out of the 21 head-to-head encounters. The last time these two teams played against each other was in the SAFF Championship 2021.

India won that particular contest 3-1. Sunil Chhetri scored a brace then.

India squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh.

Here are all the streaming details for Sunil Chhetri's comeback match:

When will the India vs Maldives friendly match take place?

The India vs Maldives friendly match will take place on Wednesday, March 19. The game will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Maldives friendly match take place?

The India vs Maldives friendly match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Maldives friendly match?

The India vs Maldives friendly match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Maldives friendly match?

The India vs Maldives friendly match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.