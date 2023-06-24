India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Semi-final spot up for grabs as IND look for another big win
- India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Follow IND vs NEP live score and updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India dispatched one neighbour in their opening match of the SAFF Championship and will now be looking to do the same with another in order to put themselves in the semi-finals. Kuwait beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day and so they are already through to the last four and a victory for India would place them on six points as well. However, India are not facing a jet-lagged set of opponents, which is what they had last time around when they beat Pakistan. Nepal are known to play attacking football and managed by former Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Annese.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 07:20 PM
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: A host of changes for India
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 07:15 PM
India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Good support for Nepal as well
It's not a one-way street at the Kanteerava today. There was a sizeable cheer from the stands as the Nepalese contingent made its way out for their warm-ups.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 07:04 PM
SAFF Championship 2023 Live score: The enduring legend of Sunil Chhetri
Pakistan may have been jetlagged and woefully short of match preparation but then they did make a good account of themselves. In fact, if it hadn't been for Chhetri's hawkish presence, India may have won that match by just a one-goal margin. Chhetri stole the first goal, banking on the mistake that the Pakistan goalkeeper made, and then made utterly cool finishes from the spot to complete his hat-trick.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 06:42 PM
India vs Nepal Live football score: India XI
Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, Mehtab, Akash; Rohit Kumar, Thapa; Udanta, Sahal, Mahesh; Chhetri
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 06:27 PM
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Stimac enters the stadium
He takes his place in the VVIP seat among a number of SAFF delegates. There are few fans present and they let out as big a cheer as they could.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 06:10 PM
India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Live: What Stimac said about the red card
"Whatever decision I made wasn't in the heat of the moment but with a cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it. I'm there to protect my boys and my team. It's better I get the cards than them," Stimac said.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:56 PM
SAFF Championship 2023 Live score: No Igor Stimac for India
Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be in the technical area for India and not Igor Stimac, owing to the suspension that the Croatian picked up after receiving a red card in the game against Pakistan. He got the sending off because he decided that interfering with play is an acceptable form of “protecting” his boys. He even went on to say that his act of knocking the ball out of a Pakistan player's hands while he prepared to take a throw-in, was not made in the heat of the moment and that he instead did that with a “cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it.” Wowza!
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:42 PM
India vs Nepal Live football score: Pakistan vs Kuwait
Pakistan have received an absolute schooling at the hands of Kuwait, who are arguably the team to beat in this tournament. They lost 4-0 in the 3.30pm kick off and are out of the tournament. Kuwait, on the other hand, are through to the semis.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:37 PM
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Hello and welcome
A win for India is enough for them to get to the semi-finals. They will be level on points with Kuwait on six, making it impossible for Nepal or Pakistan to catch them in the one remaining match that they both will have left to play. But Nepal can be tricky opponents and managed by a Vincenzo Annese, who has enough experience in the I-League to know the Indian team. This will be interesting.