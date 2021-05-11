Home / Sports / Football / Iniesta extends Vissel Kobe contract by two years
FILE PHOTO: Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta during the warm-up. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta during the warm-up. (REUTERS)
football

Iniesta extends Vissel Kobe contract by two years

Spanish World Cup winner Iniesta, who also celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, signed a three-year contract with Kobe in 2018 after leaving Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga and four Champions Leagues titles.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:48 PM IST

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Tuesday he has extended his contract with Vissel Kobe by another two years and wants to keep working towards making the Japanese side the best in Asia.

Spanish World Cup winner Iniesta, who also celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, signed a three-year contract with Kobe in 2018 after leaving Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga and four Champions Leagues titles.

Since Iniesta joined the J-League team, Kobe won their first silverware at the Emperor's Cup last year and also qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League for the first time in their 55-year history.

"I will keep persisting with taking on this challenge with the same the same passion and drive I felt three years ago," Iniesta said at a news conference announcing the extension.

Speaking of his aspirations to make Kobe the top team in Asia, Iniesta added that he was "excited to continue being involved in the project for the next two years".

"I strongly believe that his philosophy and his attitude will not just inspire young football athletes, but also Japan as a whole," said Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Vissel Kobe owner Rakuten, at the news conference.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.