Home / Sports / Football / Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery
football

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery

The 33-year-old Vidal will likely be sidelined for around 20-30 days. He will miss the Serie A matches against Torino and Sassuolo but could return immediately after the international break against Bologna or, more likely, at home to Cagliari the following week.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal (REUTERS)

Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery on his left knee on Friday.

Vidal started the last match on Monday against Atalanta but was taken off in the 52nd minute. He had played only a total of 33 minutes in Inter's previous three matches.

“Tomorrow, Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano for meniscal pain in his left knee,” Inter said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Vidal will likely be sidelined for around 20-30 days. He will miss the Serie A matches against Torino and Sassuolo but could return immediately after the international break against Bologna or, more likely, at home to Cagliari the following week.

Vidal joined Inter from Barcelona in September. The Chile international previously played for Inter's bitter rival, Juventus, from 2011-15, winning four Serie As and the Italian Cup.

Inter leads Serie A and is six points clear of second-placed AC Milan as it chases its first league title in more than a decade.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer

Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again

FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arturo vidal
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP