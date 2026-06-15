Iran football team lands in Los Angeles shortly before US peace agreement, to protests displaying anti-regime banners

Iran's national men's football team arrived in the United States on Sunday, June 15, ahead of their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against New Zealand. The team touched base in Los Angeles just shortly before a peace agreement was reached between the United States and Iran. The latest development marks yet another chapter in the highly politically sensitive World Cup.

Iran's national men's football team arrived in the United States(AFP)

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The Iranian squad landed in the USA after a short flight from Tijuana, Mexico, where they had been based during the build-up to the tournament. This is the first time that Iran have entered the United States for the World Cup, and this formally ended all the uncertainty surrounding the team's travel and preparations.

As expected, security was heightened around the team hotel, and the police cordoned off the entire area. However, the Iranian football team was also met by a small group of anti-regime protestors at training late Sunday.

Also Read: Why legendary England manager Gareth Southgate won’t do any commentary work at FIFA World Cup 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} Several protesters gathered near the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, carrying banners criticising Iran's government. Several demonstrators displayed photographs of individuals they claimed had been arrested or killed during recent unrest inside the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several protesters gathered near the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, carrying banners criticising Iran's government. Several demonstrators displayed photographs of individuals they claimed had been arrested or killed during recent unrest inside the country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei brushed aside the ongoing political tensions, saying his team remains focused on the job at hand and the team would look to give it their best in the fixture against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei brushed aside the ongoing political tensions, saying his team remains focused on the job at hand and the team would look to give it their best in the fixture against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in a press conference.

“Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football,” he added.

Peace deal announced

On Monday morning, US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace agreement had finally been reached between the United States and Iran. The formalities will be completed in Switzerland later this week.

Earlier, the Iranian Football Federation had initially planned to boycott the FIFA World Cup, but later decided to establish its base in Arizona. However, escalating tensions between the two countries forced a change of plans, and Iran shifted their base to Mexico.

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Speaking of the FIFA World Cup, Iran are placed in Group G alongside Egypt, Belgium and New Zealand. The side will open their campaign against New Zealand on Tuesday morning, with the game beginning at 6:30 AM IST.

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