Iran football team lands in Los Angeles shortly before US peace agreement, to protests displaying anti-regime banners

Iran's national men's football team arrived in the United States on Sunday, June 15, ahead of their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against New Zealand. The team touched base in Los Angeles just shortly before a peace agreement was reached between the United States and Iran. The latest development marks yet another chapter in the highly politically sensitive World Cup. Iran's national men's football team arrived in the United States (AFP)

The Iranian squad landed in the USA after a short flight from Tijuana, Mexico, where they had been based during the build-up to the tournament. This is the first time that Iran have entered the United States for the World Cup, and this formally ended all the uncertainty surrounding the team's travel and preparations.

As expected, security was heightened around the team hotel, and the police cordoned off the entire area. However, the Iranian football team was also met by a small group of anti-regime protestors at training late Sunday.

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Several protesters gathered near the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, carrying banners criticising Iran's government. Several demonstrators displayed photographs of individuals they claimed had been arrested or killed during recent unrest inside the country.