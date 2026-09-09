Is Arda Guler injured? Why isn't Madrid star playing today against Inter? Know reason

Real Madrid is set to host Inter Milan on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the club confirming its squad and substitutes for the highly anticipated Champions League clash.

Arda Güler was not listed in Real Madrid's squad for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan. (AFP)

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However, one notable omission from the team list has caught the attention of Madrid fans: Arda Güler.

José Mourinho's selection left the 21-year-old out of the squad for the Inter match, raising questions about whether the midfielder could be dealing with an injury.

Is Arda Güler injured?

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{{^usCountry}} Güler's absence, however, is not injury-related. The Real Madrid youngster is unavailable because he must serve a suspension carried over from the 2025/26 Champions League campaign. Why isn't he playing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Güler's absence, however, is not injury-related. The Real Madrid youngster is unavailable because he must serve a suspension carried over from the 2025/26 Champions League campaign. Why isn't he playing? {{/usCountry}}

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The Turkish international was sent off following Real Madrid's quarterfinal second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, which marked Los Blancos' most recent match in the competition.

Güler received his marching orders after picking up two bookable offenses following the final whistle.

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His dismissal came after a heated exchange with referee Slavko Vinčić, who had shown Eduardo Camavinga a red card just minutes earlier.

Who replaced Güler?

Güler has started three of Real Madrid's four LaLiga matches this season, primarily featuring on the right flank.

José Mourinho selected Brahim Díaz to take Arda Güler's place in the lineup.

However, since he remains unavailable for the clash against Inter Milan, Mourinho selected Brahim Díaz to take his place in the lineup.

Six senior players missing for Madrid

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Mourinho's problems were compounded by the suspensions of Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva, further limiting his experienced options in midfield.

The situation is made even more difficult by injuries to Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy, all of whom remain unavailable.

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With three players sidelined and three others suspended, Mourinho was left without six senior players for Inter's visit to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid starting XI

Los Blancos named Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Up front, Kylian Mbappé led the attack, with Vinícius Júnior on the left and Brahim Díaz, who replaced the suspended Arda Güler, operating on the right.

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In defense, Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen formed the central pairing, while Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries started as the full-backs. Thibaut Courtois retained his place as Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper.