Is Kylian Mbappe injured? France captain breaks silence after painful ankle scare in World Cup win over Morocco

Kylian Mbappe delivered the decisive moment that sent France into another World Cup semifinal, but his night ended with an image that immediately raised concern: the captain leaving the pitch with an ice pack strapped to his right ankle. Kylian Mbappe after taking part in the Morocco match. (Getty Images via AFP)

The forward was substituted in the 77th minute of France’s 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco after attempting to continue following a painful challenge. Morocco defender Issa Diop stepped on Mbappe’s ankle in the 63rd minute, shortly after the Frenchman had scored the opening goal. Mbappe initially stayed on but eventually went down, received treatment and signalled that he could not finish the match.

The immediate question for France, therefore, is whether their leading scorer is carrying an injury into the semifinal. For now, the answer appears reassuring: Mbappe has suffered a knock, but neither the player nor Didier Deschamps believes it is serious.

Mbappe and Deschamps play down injury concern “I took a knock to the ankle, but I’m fine,” Mbappe said after the match, as quoted by The Associated Press. “At that point, JP was in better shape than I was to play the final minutes.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta replaced him as France protected their two-goal advantage. Deschamps offered an equally calm assessment, saying: “It’s a slight pain in the ankle. Nothing serious.”

Those comments suggest Mbappe’s withdrawal was precautionary rather than the result of significant damage. However, France will still monitor the ankle closely before their semifinal against either Spain or Belgium. A player can feel relatively comfortable immediately after a match before swelling or stiffness develops overnight, meaning his response during recovery and training will provide the clearest indication of his availability.

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Mbappe had already transformed a difficult evening before being forced off. He saw his first-half penalty saved by Yassine Bounou but responded by scoring in the 60th minute, driving into the area and finishing inside the post. Six minutes later, he created France’s second goal for Ousmane Dembele.

The strike was Mbappe’s eighth goal of the tournament and his 20th in as many World Cup appearances. His form has been central to France reaching a third consecutive semifinal, making even a minor fitness concern significant.

At present, Mbappe is injured only in the broadest sense: he has taken a painful blow and required treatment, but there is no indication of a serious ankle problem or a likely absence. France’s official updates over the coming days will determine whether he trains normally, yet the player’s own verdict was emphatic - he expects to be fine.