    News / sports / football / Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 16, 2024 2:29 PM IST
    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Chennaiyin v/s Kerala match. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Kerala 0
    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023
    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023

    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Kerala at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Kerala 0null

    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    16 Feb, 20240-0First half
    KeralaKerala
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 16, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    28' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    28' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Danish Farooq (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    27' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Aimen (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danish Farooq.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    26' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohammed Aimen.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    24' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Ryan Edwards is caught offside.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    24' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Milos Drincic.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    23' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Jeakson Singh.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    22' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafael Crivellaro.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Marko Leskovic (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    20' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Ankit Mukherjee (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    20' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Naocha Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    19' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    15' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    15' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    14' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali is caught offside.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Danish Farooq (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    11' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 16, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    11' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    9' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daisuke Sakai.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    8' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Daisuke Sakai (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fedor Cernych with a headed pass.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    Feb 16, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    Feb 16, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    Feb 16, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    Feb 16, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    8' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    2' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Ankit Mukherjee.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 16, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chennaiyin and Kerala. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chennaiyin home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

