Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023
Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Kerala at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Kerala 0null
28' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC).
28' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Danish Farooq (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Mohammed Aimen (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danish Farooq.
26' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohammed Aimen.
24' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Ryan Edwards is caught offside.
24' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Milos Drincic.
23' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Jeakson Singh.
22' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafael Crivellaro.
21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC).
21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Marko Leskovic (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
20' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Ankit Mukherjee (Chennaiyin FC).
20' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Naocha Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
15' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC).
15' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali is caught offside.
13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC).
13' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danish Farooq (Kerala Blasters FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
11' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).
11' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Sandeep Singh (Kerala Blasters FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fedor Cernych (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daisuke Sakai.
8' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Daisuke Sakai (Kerala Blasters FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fedor Cernych with a headed pass.
8' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
2' Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Kerala Blasters FC. Conceded by Ankit Mukherjee.
Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Chennaiyin vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chennaiyin and Kerala. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chennaiyin home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
