Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 26, 2024 7:53 PM IST
    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) East Bengal v/s Chennaiyin match. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Chennaiyin 0
    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023
    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Chennaiyin at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Chennaiyin 0null

    East BengalEast Bengal
    26 Feb, 20240-0First half
    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 26, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    22' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Hijazi Maher.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:52 PM IST

    21' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali is caught offside.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:52 PM IST

    20' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Souvik Chakrabarti.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:52 PM IST

    20' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Murray.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    19' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Cleiton Silva.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    18' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Ryan Edwards (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    18' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    17' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    17' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    16' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Aakash Sangwan is caught offside.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    13' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    13' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    12' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cleiton Silva.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    11' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jordan Murray (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    10' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    9' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jordan Murray (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    7' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Ankit Mukherjee is caught offside.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    5' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Shields.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    3' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    3' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Nishu Kumar (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    2' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Víctor Vázquez (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 26, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lazar Cirkovic (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 26, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 26, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Feb 26, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Load More
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes