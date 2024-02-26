East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023
East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Chennaiyin at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Chennaiyin 0null
22' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Hijazi Maher.
21' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali is caught offside.
20' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Souvik Chakrabarti.
20' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Murray.
19' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Cleiton Silva.
18' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Ryan Edwards (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC).
17' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC).
16' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Aakash Sangwan is caught offside.
13' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).
12' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cleiton Silva.
11' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Murray (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
10' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC).
9' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Murray (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box.
7' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Chennaiyin FC. Ankit Mukherjee is caught offside.
5' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Shields.
3' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Nishu Kumar (East Bengal FC).
2' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Víctor Vázquez (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
1' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1' East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lazar Cirkovic (Chennaiyin FC).
East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
