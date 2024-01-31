 ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score | Hindustan Times
ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score

Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST
ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Jamshedpur and NorthEast Utd at Jamshedpur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. ...Read More Results of the game for now Jamshedpur 0: NorthEast Utd 0null

ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick won

    Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohammed Bemammer (NorthEast United FC).

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Seiminlen Doungel (Jamshedpur).

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:36 PM IST
    5' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick won

    Jérémy Manzorro (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:36 PM IST
    5' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Macarton Nickson (NorthEast United FC).

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    2' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: corner

    Corner, Jamshedpur. Conceded by Hamza Regragui.

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    2' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: corner

    Corner, Jamshedpur. Conceded by Asheer Akhtar.

  • Jan 31, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Jan 31, 2024 06:31 PM IST

    ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Jamshedpur and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Jamshedpur home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

