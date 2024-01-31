ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score
ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Jamshedpur v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Jamshedpur 0: NorthEast Utd 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick won
Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Mohammed Bemammer (NorthEast United FC).Jan 31, 2024 07:37 PM IST6' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Seiminlen Doungel (Jamshedpur).Jan 31, 2024 07:36 PM IST5' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick won
Jérémy Manzorro (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 07:36 PM IST5' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Macarton Nickson (NorthEast United FC).Jan 31, 2024 07:34 PM IST2' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: corner
Corner, Jamshedpur. Conceded by Hamza Regragui.Jan 31, 2024 07:32 PM IST2' ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: corner
Corner, Jamshedpur. Conceded by Asheer Akhtar.Jan 31, 2024 07:31 PM ISTISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Jan 31, 2024 06:31 PM IST
ISL 2023 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Utd Live Score:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Jamshedpur and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Jamshedpur home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
