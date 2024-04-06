NorthEast Utd vs Kerala Live Score, NorthEast Utd 0-0 Kerala ISL 2023
NorthEast Utd vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring NorthEast Utd and Kerala at NorthEast Utd's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
NorthEast Utd vs Kerala Match Updates:
As of now, NorthEast Utd are placed at 11 in the league table, while Kerala are at 5.
NorthEast Utd played Mumbai City FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 4-1 whereas Kerala faced East Bengal FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 4-2.
NorthEast Utd vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup
NorthEast United Starting XI -: Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Dinesh Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, Asheer Akhtar, Hamza Regragui, Manvir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Miguel Zabaco Tomé, Jithin Madathil Subran, Mohammed Bemammer.
Kerala Blasters Starting XI -: Pritam Kotal, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Ishan Pandita, Mohammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh, Saurav Mandal, Danish Farooq, Lara Sharma, Milos Drincic, Daisuke Sakai.
NorthEast Utd vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between NorthEast Utd and Kerala. The match is scheduled to take place today at NorthEast Utd home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.