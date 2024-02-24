Edit Profile
New Delhi240C
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 5:39 PM IST
    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Odisha v/s Mohun Bagan match. Results of the game for now Odisha 0: Mohun Bagan 0
    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023
    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023

    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Odisha and Mohun Bagan at Odisha's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Odisha 0: Mohun Bagan 0null

    OdishaOdisha
    24 Feb, 20240-0First half
    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 5:39 PM IST

    38' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:39 PM IST

    38' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    38' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Odisha FC. Amey Ranawade is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    36' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    35' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Lenny Rodrigues (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    34' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Conceded by Amrinder Singh.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:34 PM IST

    34' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Conceded by Amrinder Singh.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    31' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Anwar Ali.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    31' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    31' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:30 PM IST

    30' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Odisha FC. Diego Maurício is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    27' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Asish Rai (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    27' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Asish Rai (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    26' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Subhasish Bose.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    26' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Diego Maurício (Odisha FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Princeton Rebello.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    26' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Asish Rai (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    26' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jerry Lalrinzuala (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    25' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    24' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Amrinder Singh (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:24 PM IST

    23' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:21 PM IST

    20' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:20 PM IST

    19' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:20 PM IST

    19' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Diego Maurício (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    16' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Vishal Kaith.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:15 PM IST

    14' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Anwar Ali (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:15 PM IST

    14' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Diego Maurício (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    14' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    14' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Roy Krishna (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    13' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Asish Rai (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:14 PM IST

    13' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:12 PM IST

    11' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: offside

    Offside, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Armando Sadiku is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:09 PM IST

    9' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:09 PM IST

    9' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:08 PM IST

    7' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:08 PM IST

    7' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC).

    Feb 24, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    6' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Joni Kauko (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    6' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    5' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    4' Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 24, 2024 5:01 PM IST

    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 24, 2024 4:02 PM IST

    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Odisha and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Odisha home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

