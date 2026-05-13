...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ISL clubs want Genius Sports only as data and tech partner

ISL clubs propose a club-led league model, keeping 90% of economic interest, deviating from AIFF's commercial partner plan with Genius Sports.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 10:24 pm IST
By Dhiman Sarkar
Advertisement

Kolkata: Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have proposed a model for commercialisation of the league that deviates from the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) tender document seeking a commercial partner. The model proposing a club-led league structure where there would be no commercial partner was sent on Wednesday, nearly 45 days after bids for one was opened by AIFF.

Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi FC in action during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 football match, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Genius Sports emerged as the highest bidder on March 27, promising $7m annually for the next 15+5 years. The new proposal wants them to stay as the league’s data and technology partner only. The clubs will keep 90% of the “economic interest in the league structure” and AIFF the rest.

As per the new proposal, the clubs and AIFF are better placed than “a foreign commercial entity” to operate the league and optimise its commercial value.

The proposal calls for tenders for key central revenue streams such as media rights and sponsorships. There is no mention of the 20% of the bid value AIFF is set to get if Genius Sports comes on board. The league will be run by a “central management structure” comprising AIFF and clubs only. As per AIFF’s tender, the commercial partner is part of some decision-making process.

 
aiff kolkata
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / ISL clubs want Genius Sports only as data and tech partner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.