ISL clubs want Genius Sports only as data and tech partner

Kolkata: Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have proposed a model for commercialisation of the league that deviates from the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) tender document seeking a commercial partner. The model proposing a club-led league structure where there would be no commercial partner was sent on Wednesday, nearly 45 days after bids for one was opened by AIFF.

Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi FC in action during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 football match, in Kolkata. (PTI)

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Genius Sports emerged as the highest bidder on March 27, promising $7m annually for the next 15+5 years. The new proposal wants them to stay as the league’s data and technology partner only. The clubs will keep 90% of the “economic interest in the league structure” and AIFF the rest.

As per the new proposal, the clubs and AIFF are better placed than “a foreign commercial entity” to operate the league and optimise its commercial value.

The proposal calls for tenders for key central revenue streams such as media rights and sponsorships. There is no mention of the 20% of the bid value AIFF is set to get if Genius Sports comes on board. The league will be run by a “central management structure” comprising AIFF and clubs only. As per AIFF’s tender, the commercial partner is part of some decision-making process.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have received the proposal today. We will follow the structures laid down by the Supreme Court and the Union sports ministry on this while keeping in mind the best interest of the clubs,” said Satyanarayan Muthyalu, the AIFF deputy secretary-general. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have received the proposal today. We will follow the structures laid down by the Supreme Court and the Union sports ministry on this while keeping in mind the best interest of the clubs,” said Satyanarayan Muthyalu, the AIFF deputy secretary-general. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Genius Sports partners the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA, gridiron football and ice hockey. According to the company’s website, they have over 400 partners and are present in more than 150 countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Genius Sports partners the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA, gridiron football and ice hockey. According to the company’s website, they have over 400 partners and are present in more than 150 countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The clubs fully recognise and appreciate the expertise of Genius Sports in the areas of sports data, technology, integrity solutions, fan engagement technologies, and related commercial products,” says the proposal seen by HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The clubs fully recognise and appreciate the expertise of Genius Sports in the areas of sports data, technology, integrity solutions, fan engagement technologies, and related commercial products,” says the proposal seen by HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clubs and Genius Sports can work out a long-term arrangement where the company “would provide data, technology, integrity, and related commercial services to the league.” Since this reduces their responsibility, the company will need to pay less than $7m, the proposal states. The clubs want to share the proposal with Genius Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clubs and Genius Sports can work out a long-term arrangement where the company “would provide data, technology, integrity, and related commercial services to the league.” Since this reduces their responsibility, the company will need to pay less than $7m, the proposal states. The clubs want to share the proposal with Genius Sports. {{/usCountry}}

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