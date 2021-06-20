Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Italy beat Wales as both teams advance to last 16
Euro 2020: Italy beat Wales as both teams advance to last 16

The Italians had already guaranteed their progress, while Wales secured a berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Italy players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Italy won 1-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool via AP)(AP)

Italy topped their group in the European Championship after a third straight win on Sunday, with a first-half goal from Matteo Pessina giving them a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wales, who also advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Italians had already guaranteed their progress, while Wales secured a berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss, who could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams, beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Italy manager Roberto Mancini made eight changes to rest most of his first-choice starters, but Italy still dominated and missed several chances either side of Pessina's 42nd-minute goal, when he steered a low Marco Verratti free kick into the far corner.

Welsh centre back Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for stamping on Federico Bernadeschi's foot, and Wales then missed their best chance of an equaliser in the 74th when Gareth Bale volleyed over the bar from close range.

Italy will next face the runners-up of Group C, while Wales will take on the runners-up of Group B.

